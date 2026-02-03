CIMG Inc. announced the signing of computing power equipment sales contracts totaling approximately $2 million

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMG Inc. ("CIMG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMG), a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, which utilizes technologies and marketing networks to enhance its business partners' sales growth and commercial value, today announced that its subsidiary, Beijing Xinmiao Shidai Technology Development Co., Ltd. has entered into five sales contracts for computing power hardware equipment with multiple companies, including Guangzhou Liangjingjing Technology Co., Ltd., Tianjin Herunsheng Technology Development Co., Ltd., Tianjin Weixinda Technology Co., Ltd., and Tianjin Lanhai Interaction Technology Co., Ltd., which contracts were executed between December 2025 and January 2026. The total contract value, including taxes, amounts to approximately $2 million.

The products covered by these contracts include two main categories, computing servers and power electronic components, and are intended for customers such as cloud service providers and industrial enterprises. These contracts reflect the Company's continued expansion in the core hardware segment of the computing power infrastructure industry and are expected to contribute to the Company's financial performance and operating results in 2026.

Alice Wang, Chairperson of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of CIMG Inc., stated, "With the industrial deployment of large-scale models and the deepening of the China 'East Data West Computing; strategy, computing power has evolved from a basic resource into a strategic asset comparable to semiconductors and energy. Our continued focus on the artificial intelligence computing power sector is intended to support long-term customer resources and strengthen our competitive positioning."

"Currently, the Company is focused on developing 'scenario-based computing power solutions.' To address the varying technical needs and budget constraints of different clients, the Company provides end-to-end services, including hardware configuration, equipment installation and debugging, optimization and after-sales support, aimed at addressing compatibility issues in traditional computing power procurement. The Company expects to continue expanding its business in the computing power facility services sector, leveraging innovative business models to capture opportunities arising from the global AI industry development," added Alice Wang.

About CIMG

CIMG is a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, with a cryptocurrency-focused strategy. The Company leverages AI and cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin and stablecoins) to drive business growth, helping clients maximize user growth and enhance brand management value. The Company's current client portfolio includes brands such as Kangduoyuan, Maca-Noni, Qianmao, Huomao, and Coco-mango.

