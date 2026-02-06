CIMG Inc. Receives 2025 "High-Quality Listed Company Award" Recognition

HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMG Inc. ("CIMG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMG), a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, which utilizes technologies and marketing networks to enhance its business partners' sales growth and commercial value, today announced that it has received the "High-Quality Listed Company Award" under the 2025 Caiwen Awards, in recognition of its performance in business strategy upgrades and sustainable value creation.

The "High-Quality Listed Company Award" spans multiple sectors, including pharmaceuticals and healthcare, technology and innovation, and consumer retail. The selection criteria encompass four key dimensions: financial performance, corporate governance, research and innovation, and social responsibility. The award aims to identify industry-leading enterprises that exemplify high-quality development.

CIMG initiated a strategic upgrade in 2025, elevating its computing power business to a core, corporate-level strategy. In the fourth quarter of 2025, CIMG secured multiple commercial contracts and framework agreements related to computing power through its subsidiaries, with a cumulative contract value exceeding $124 million. CIMG's CEO, Alice Wang, stated, "The Company will leverage this award as an opportunity to further deepen its strategic focus on the computing power business, increase industrial investments, consolidate its core business advantages, and continue to enhance corporate value through compliant operations. We are committed to creating greater value for shareholders and partners."

About CIMG

CIMG is a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, with a cryptocurrency-focused strategy. The Company leverages AI and cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin and stablecoins) to drive business growth, helping clients maximize user growth and enhance brand management value. The Company's current client portfolio includes brands such as Kangduoyuan, Maca-Noni, Qianmao, Huomao, and Coco-mango.

Forward-Looking Statements

