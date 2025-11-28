CIMG Inc.'s Tokenized Stock to Launch Publicly on FlowStocks

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMG Inc. ("CIMG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMG), a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, which utilizes technology and marketing to enhance its business partners' sales growth and commercial value, today announced that its tokenized stock, which it previously announced was authorized for issuance on the FlowStocks platform, has completed testing and has be officially launched for public trading on November 28.

The trading symbol for CIMG stock on FlowStocks is tIMG.

Starting November 28, 2025, CIMG shareholders will be able to tokenize their shares on FlowStocks, while the public can also purchase and transfer tIMG by depositing funds into their FlowStocks wallets.

Deposit instructions for the FlowStocks platform are as follows:

Clarification on Underlying Assets:

A total of 15,000,000 shares of CIMG—corresponding to this tokenization—have been fully transferred into FlowStocks Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and duly registered under the Transfer Agent (TA) system. These shares have been tokenized on-chain at a 1:1 ratio and minted as tIMG tokens, serving as the underlying asset backing for the token.

In the initial phase of the tIMG launch, CIMG and FlowStocks will jointly introduce incentive programs for purchasing tIMG, such as token rewards for users who reach certain deposit or purchase thresholds.

Alice Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of CIMG, stated, "We believe that stock tokenization is becoming a trend. It enables round-the-clock access to tokenized equity trading. By introducing tokenization, we are not only upgrading our financial infrastructure but also aiming to provide greater convenience for our investors."

About CIMG Inc.

CIMG Inc. is a global business group in the digital health industry, built around cryptocurrency strategies. The company leverages AI and cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin and stablecoins) to drive industry growth, helping clients maximize user acquisition and brand management value. Its current portfolio includes brands like Kangduoyuan, Maca-Noni, Qianmao, Huomao, and Coco-mango.

