Cimulate and Future Commerce Release new AI Shopping Report, Signaling the Rise of the Concierge Economy

New two-phase consumer study reveals how generative AI is reshaping discovery, shopping behavior, and the future of commerce

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimulate, the company pioneering Agentic Commerce through its CommerceGPT platform, today announced the availability of it's new research report, The Concierge Economy: Understanding AI's True Role in The Shopping Experience, conducted in partnership with Future Commerce.

Based on two separate surveys of 1,000 U.S. consumers each, the report examines how Gen AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini are changing where shopping begins, how decisions are formed, and what consumers now expect from brands and retailers once intent is established.

The findings point to a clear shift: Gen AI has become a front door to commerce, acting as a personal concierge that helps consumers discover, compare, and validate products, while driving high-intent traffic to brand and retailer sites for conversion.

Key insights from the report include:

Gen AI has moved from experimentation to habit formation. Awareness of AI platforms exceeds 80% across Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X, with nearly 70% using Gen AI regularly. While 49% of consumers planned to consult AI first when shopping, actual behavior surpassed expectations with 80% of AI users reportedly asking AI first when researching holiday gifts.

About Cimulate

Cimulate is the AI-native commerce platform that redefines how shoppers and agents discover products. At its core is CommerceGPT - a purpose-built large language model platform that simulates millions of shopping journeys and learns from product, behavioral, and synthetic data to deliver real-time, context-aware results. Through its product suite, Cimulate fixes core search & product discovery, advances browse & recommendations and offers customers new capabilities like natural language AI shopping assistants and Commerce AEO. Trusted by retailers like Tilly's, PACSUN, and West Marine, Cimulate solves the search problem while helping our customers usher in the new era of agentic commerce. For additional information: www.cimulate.ai.

