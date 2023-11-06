CINC Systems announces new developments to its best-in-class homeowner app, further driving homeowner engagement with AI-powered features

DULUTH, Ga., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CINC Systems announced at its annual user conference the launch of new artificial intelligence (AI) features within its apps, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, giving homeowners easy access to critical community information and news. Following this release, community management companies using CINC can provide unmatched levels of service while reducing homeowner call volumes.

The AI feature, dubbed 'Sunny,' can answer most homeowner questions through voice or text.  These can be frequently asked questions, such as, "What are the pool hours?" To more complicated questions, including "Can my association charge special assessments and if so, what are the specific assessments they can charge?"

Additionally, CINC announced a new offering that will provide homeowners with timely, hyperlocal news from around their communities. This will include everything from restaurant openings to local activities, to public school events. Using AI, CINC will provide local news that's rewritten through the lens of each community within a management company's portfolio.

"From an AI perspective, this is just the beginning for us," said CINC's Chief Technology Officer, Peter Yang.  "At CINC, we believe AI will ultimately weave into the fabric of everything we do.  We're excited to be able to offer our clients an AI feature built within the most secure platform in the industry."

For this innovation to be a game changer, homeowner app adoption is key. CINC's new CINC Community portal provides management companies the marketing tools they need to drive app downloads and continued use. 

"Consumers today do everything on their app," said Shea Dittrich, CINC's Chief Revenue Officer.  "Until now, community management has not provided the necessary tools for homeowners to engage. We believe our customers will see happier homeowners and massive efficiency gains because of this release."

As the leader in the community management space, CINC is well positioned to continue to release new features that drive efficiency for its customers. 

"This is only the beginning," said Ryan Davis, CINC's Chief Executive Officer. "The next five years will see rapid technology acceleration across all industries. I am so thrilled that we have built, by far, the largest software company dedicated to the community association space. That allows us to invest in an unprecedented way into transforming the homeowner experience our clients can provide."

About CINC Systems
CINC Systems is the largest provider of software in the association management industry and the innovator behind accounting and banking integration. Founded in 2005 by a banker as the industry's first SaaS offering, CINC systems now employs over 200 people with customers throughout the country.  In 2019, Spectrum Equity joined CINC and accelerated the company's growth. The accelerated growth is due to the continued innovation it provides through CINC, its core software platform, and TresRE, the banking and payments solution that underpins the success of real estate management software providers.

CINC provides accounting and management software to over 30,000 associations around the Unites States, touching over 4 million homeowners. Through CINC, real estate managers are better able to serve their boards and homeowners with the technology required in today's world. CINC offers deep accounting functionality that improves financial reporting performance, property management solutions that keep managers efficient and, in the field, websites and apps that keep homeowners engaged.

