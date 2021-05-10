Cinch Home Services Acquires Fixd, Expands Reach And Capabilities Of On-Demand Offering

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), the nation's leading provider of home service solutions, today announced the acquisition of certain assets of Fixd, a top-rated home repair and warranty business based out of Dallas, Texas. Fixd has been simplifying the way homeowners and renters schedule and complete home repair projects since 2015, offering an expert team of in-house technicians across a variety of service areas.

Most industry analysts predict the on-demand home services market will grow between 35-49% by 2026, thanks to a rising number of Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers who prefer to hire professionals for their home improvement, maintenance and repair needs. Cinch's acquisition of Fixd represents continued commitment to expanding its industry leading suite of home service solutions and market expansion for Cinch On-Demand, which launched in select markets in 2020. The investment also represents another step in Cinch's digital transformation journey designed to simplify the consumer and service professional experience.

"Today's consumer wants convenience and choice, and our acquisition of Fixd allows us to expand our offering of both," said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. "With Fixd's in-house technicians and on-demand technology alongside our home service plans, we can provide broader choices to meet consumers' needs. We look forward to advancing our unmatched value and exceptional service to our customers and B2B2C distribution partners as we pursue our vision of a Cinch solution in every U.S. household."

Known for its convenient approach to scheduling and flat rate pricing, Fixd will continue to offer repairs in a variety of service trades. Whether related to HVAC, plumbing or electrical systems, garage door, appliances or pools and spas, Fixd users can book a professional repair, track its status and pay for service in seconds via its mobile app. All Fixd in-house service technicians are fully background checked and licensed to ensure the best service possible to homeowners and renters.

"At Fixd, we strive to put the homeowner first so they get the most out of their homes," said Ryan Fitzgerald, Fixd General Manager. "Time is more valuable than ever, and we are there to ensure their repair needs are handled quickly and efficiently so they can get back to enjoying life at home. We look forward to continuing this commitment to service as part of Cinch."

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate professionals and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

