Cinch® Home Services Appoints Jordan Siegel as Chief Financial Officer

"Jordan is a results-driven financial leader with a track record for aligning fiscal strategies with business objectives," said Sharena Ali, CEO of Cinch Home Services. "His financial acumen, experience, and strategic insight will help unlock opportunity and will be an important part of our strategic evolution. He aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation combined with disciplined execution."

In his role, Siegel will lead all aspects of finance—from reporting and accounting and cash management—while building the systems and controls that support sustainable, scalable growth.

"Cinch Home Services is at an exciting inflection point, and I'm honored to join a team so focused on innovation and excellence," said Jordan Siegel, Chief Financial Officer. "I look forward to helping advance the company's mission through strong financial stewardship and collaboration with this talented leadership team."

Siegel has more than 30 years of finance and operations leadership across public and private companies. Most recently, as CFO of Site Impact, a multi-channel direct marketing platform, he built new systems that improved accountability and transparency while achieving significant revenue growth and cost savings. Before that, as Chief Operating and Financial Officer at Wetherill Associates, Inc., he guided the company's evolution from family-run business to professionally managed operation—fueling double-digit revenue growth in the process. Earlier in his career, he held senior finance roles at Ivax Pharmaceuticals, where he led U.S. financial operations and created performance metrics that strengthened operational results.

For more information about Cinch Home Services, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com .

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning, leading provider of home warranty plans with more than 45 years of experience. Their solutions help customers cover the cost of repairs when appliances and essential home systems including HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more break down from everyday use. All covered repairs are backed by an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee. Plans can be purchased directly or through select affinity partners including financial, insurance, retail, utility and real estate. Cinch Home Services works with a nationwide network of vetted service providers to help homeowners when they need it the most. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit Cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Cinch Home Services