Cinch Home Services Expands Commitment to the American Cancer Society During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

News provided by

Cinch Home Services

Oct 27, 2025, 09:00 ET

In its third year of partnership, Cinch is deepening its community impact and surpassing last year's fundraising milestone with $30,000 in donations.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services, one of the nation's leading home warranty companies, is once again turning awareness into action this October through its continued partnership with the American Cancer Society (ACS). Now in its third year of sponsorship, Cinch is expanding its efforts to raise funds, inspire hope, and stand alongside those affected by breast cancer.

This year, Cinch associates and leaders are uniting across offices and communities to participate in the ACS Men Wear Pink campaign and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Palm Beach County. Through these initiatives—and a series of creative, associate-led fundraisers including an online store featuring limited-edition Cinch gear—Cinch will make a $30,000 donation this year, marking a significant increase from last year's contribution.

"The fight against breast cancer is deeply personal for so many of us," said Anthony Conversa, Chief Marketing Officer at Cinch Home Services. "Our team shows up every year with even greater passion, creativity, and generosity. It's inspiring to see how our collective effort continues to grow—because every dollar raised brings us closer to a cure."

The company's involvement with ACS is part of a broader, year-round commitment to community service. Through Cinch Gives Back, associates volunteer and contribute to causes that strengthen families and neighborhoods nationwide. Supporting the American Cancer Society remains one of Cinch's cornerstone partnerships, reflecting the company's belief that service extends beyond the home—it builds healthier, more connected communities.

"At Cinch, giving back isn't a campaign—it's part of our culture," said Sharena Ali, CEO of Cinch Home Services. "We stand with the American Cancer Society, investing in lives, in families, and in the belief that every person deserves a future free from this disease. I'm incredibly proud of how our team continues to lead with heart, purpose, and action."

To join Cinch Home Services in supporting the American Cancer Society, visit the Men Wear Pink fundraising page. For more information about Cinch's community engagement initiatives, visit cinchhomeservices.com.

About Cinch Home Services
Cinch Home Services is an award-winning, leading provider of home warranty plans with more than 45 years of experience. Their solutions help customers cover the cost of repairs when appliances and essential home systems including HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more break down from everyday use. All covered repairs are backed by an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee. Plans can be purchased directly or through select affinity partners including financial, insurance, retail, utility and real estate. Cinch Home Services works with a nationwide network of vetted service providers to help homeowners when they need it the most. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit Cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.  

SOURCE Cinch Home Services

