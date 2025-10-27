Cinch Home Services Expands Commitment to the American Cancer Society During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This year, Cinch associates and leaders are uniting across offices and communities to participate in the ACS Men Wear Pink campaign and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Palm Beach County. Through these initiatives—and a series of creative, associate-led fundraisers including an online store featuring limited-edition Cinch gear—Cinch will make a $30,000 donation this year, marking a significant increase from last year's contribution.

"The fight against breast cancer is deeply personal for so many of us," said Anthony Conversa, Chief Marketing Officer at Cinch Home Services. "Our team shows up every year with even greater passion, creativity, and generosity. It's inspiring to see how our collective effort continues to grow—because every dollar raised brings us closer to a cure."

The company's involvement with ACS is part of a broader, year-round commitment to community service. Through Cinch Gives Back, associates volunteer and contribute to causes that strengthen families and neighborhoods nationwide. Supporting the American Cancer Society remains one of Cinch's cornerstone partnerships, reflecting the company's belief that service extends beyond the home—it builds healthier, more connected communities.

"At Cinch, giving back isn't a campaign—it's part of our culture," said Sharena Ali, CEO of Cinch Home Services. "We stand with the American Cancer Society, investing in lives, in families, and in the belief that every person deserves a future free from this disease. I'm incredibly proud of how our team continues to lead with heart, purpose, and action."

To join Cinch Home Services in supporting the American Cancer Society, visit the Men Wear Pink fundraising page. For more information about Cinch's community engagement initiatives, visit cinchhomeservices.com .

