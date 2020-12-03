Cinch® Home Services Announces Partnership With Insurance Technology Startup GloveBox

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), the nation's leading provider of home service solutions, has partnered with GloveBox, an insurance technology that allows policyholders to manage all of their insurance in a single, centralized digital platform. As leaders in providing digital solutions, both Cinch and GloveBox are excited to advance their shared mission of simplifying home management for consumers nationwide.

"Seamless digital experiences are now an expected part of life, and our new partnership with GloveBox is the latest example of our efforts to provide maximum convenience and value to our clients and their customers," said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. "Partnering with GloveBox represents another step for Cinch as we expand the delivery of our industry-leading solutions to the property & casualty (P&C) insurance market."

Founded in 2019, Denver-based GloveBox has quickly established itself as an innovator within the P&C insurance sector by drastically simplifying the customer experience while significantly reducing service costs for independent insurance agents and carriers. Dedicated to removing the frustrations out of buying for an independent agent, GloveBox enables policyholders to manage all their insurance policies by way of direct-to-carrier and direct-to-agent capabilities. Through the new partnership, Cinch home protection plans will be the first non-insurance product offered via GloveBox's all-in-one platform.

"As prior agents, we got fed up with the confusion and frustration that independent insurance clients were experiencing when it came to servicing their policies," said Ryan Mathisen, CEO and Co-Founder, GloveBox. "This technology is our answer back to the independent channel and the agency response across the country has been overwhelming. Things like home appliance breakdown was, and always has been, a large coverage gap that exists for most policyholders. This partnership with Cinch will allow consumers to fill this gap with a completely digital offering of their product suite, with a completely digital point of purchase directly in GloveBox."

With over 40 years of success in the home management industry, Cinch has a proven track record of creating highly valuable solutions for companies and their customers across seven vertical markets. The new collaboration with GloveBox follows the launch of several new partnerships, most recently with industry disruptor Kin Insurance.

To learn more about Cinch, please visit www.cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube pages. All consumer questions should be directed to [email protected].

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate agents and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Glovebox

Founded in 2019, Denver-based GloveBox aims to simplify insurance policy access for consumers by aggregating policy documents, regardless of carrier, in one centralized location. The founders are made up of three insurance professionals who helped build a smaller independent agency into one of the top producing agencies in the country. GloveBox is available in iOS or visit the web app my.gloveboxapp.com.

