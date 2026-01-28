Cinch Home Services Champions Local Education to Support Literacy and Skilled Trades in Palm Beach and Broward Counties

$35,000 Gift Advances Programs for the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County and Workforce Development Scholarships

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), one of the nation's leading home warranty companies, announced a new investment in local education, starting with a $35,000 donation to support literacy programs and technical schools across South Florida.

"Cinch Home Services is proud to support initiatives that create opportunity and long-term stability in our communities," said Sharena Ali, CEO of Cinch Home Services. "These programs strengthen our neighborhoods and foster long-term resilience that can carry on for the next generation."

Cinch Home Services presenting the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County with a $30,000 donation.

The new donation includes $20,000 to the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County to support the organization's work improving literacy for adults, children, and families throughout the region. According to the organization, 43% of third graders in Palm Beach County read below grade level and more than 30% of residents age five or older speak a language other than English. The Literacy Coalition's programming directly addresses this with adult and family literacy education, early childhood reading programs, and workforce-focused learning opportunities that help build foundational skills for school, work, and everyday life.

"We are grateful to Cinch Home Services for their generosity in support of our literacy programs," said Kristin Calder, CEO of the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County. "Their commitment to championing the importance of reading will allow us to further our impact in the community."

The company is also investing in skilled trades education through its Workforce Development Scholarships that collaborate with local technical schools and training programs. The company has awarded three $5,000 scholarships to students enrolled in HVAC technical programs and skilled trade certifications during the 2026-2027 school year to help offset tuition costs and support continued training in a field facing ongoing workforce shortages.

"Demand for skilled trades professionals continues to grow as technology advances, infrastructure modernizes, and homes rely more heavily on increasingly complex systems," says Ali. "The Cinch Home Services scholarships support tuition and education-related expenses for students pursuing HVAC certification and are designed to help create pathways to stable, in-demand careers."

Both initiatives are part of the company's broader commitment to community engagement through philanthropy, volunteering, and employee-led service. The company's continued focus on education, career mobility, and community-driven impact is evident in the nearly quarter million dollars it has invested over the last two years, supporting organizations like the Homes for our Troops, Orange Bowl Committee, American Cancer Society and the Children's Harbor.

