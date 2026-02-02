Cinch Home Services® Receives Gold and Bronze Honors in 20th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Recognition highlights Cinch Home Services' continued excellence in customer support and service innovation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services, one of the nation's leading home warranty companies, has been recognized with both a Gold and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 20th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. This year's competition received more than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries worldwide.

Gold 2026 Stevie Winner

Cinch Home Services earned a Gold Stevie Award® for Achievement in Customer Experience, reflecting its commitment to putting homeowners first. The company also received a Bronze Stevie Award® in the category of Best Use of Technology in Customer Service, highlighting its creative use of digital tools to enhance support, responsiveness and overall satisfaction.

"These awards reflect the commitment our teams make every day to earn and sustain customer trust," said Sena Kwawu, President, In-Home Services for Cinch Home Services. "Recognition across both customer experience and technology reinforces how seriously we take consistency, care and accountability at every touchpoint."

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller stated, "The remarkable scores achieved by this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver. We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements."

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 300 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on March 5.

For more information about Cinch Home Services, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://sales.stevieawards.com/.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning provider of home warranty plans, offering coverage for essential home systems and appliances for more than 45 years. With a nationwide network of service providers and an industry-leading 180-day Workmanship Guarantee, Cinch helps homeowners manage the spiraling cost of everyday breakdowns. A member company of The Cross Country Group, Cinch Home Services is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit Cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

SOURCE Cinch Home Services