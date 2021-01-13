Cinch Home Services Announces Partnership With The Keyes Company Of South Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), the nation's leading provider of home service solutions, announced a new service provider relationship with The Keyes Company of South Florida. Through this new partnership, Cinch offers Keyes Company customers a trusted, reliable and affordable source of coverage for major home systems and appliances when buying and selling real estate.

"After 40 years Cinch is more committed than ever to delivering unparalleled value and service to the real estate community," said Steve Upshaw, Cinch CEO. "We continue to leverage our considerable expertise in the real estate industry, along with our suite of digital solutions, to simplify the home management experience for our partners and their customers nationwide."

As the industry's fastest-growing home warranty provider and member of the National Home Service Contract Association, Cinch manages a network of more than 18,000 service providers for repair or replacement services. The company proudly offers 24/7 customer service and the industry's only 180-day service guarantee. Cinch protects both buyers and sellers from expensive and unexpected repair and replacement costs before, during and after the sale of the home.

"For over 95 years, The Keyes Company assists buyers and sellers with the most important purchase they can make," said Mike Pappas, CEO, The Keyes Company. "Our goal is to make the process seamless and stress-free and our new partnership with Cinch will allow us to continue in this direction. We're thrilled to partner with a reputable company who will further extend the support of our customers."

"On behalf of Cinch Home Services, I would like to express my gratitude to The Keyes Company for the opportunity to serve their customers," said Adam Brown, Vice President, Cinch Home Services. "We're excited to be partners in this new initiative and are committed to adding value to Keyes' transactions by providing plans at competitive pricing backed by superior customer service."

Agents and customers can get more information at cinchrealestate.com or by calling 800-247-3680.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate agents and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. Visit www.cinchhomeservices.com for more information.

About The Keyes Company

Independently-owned and operated since 1926, The Keyes Company is a leader in the real estate industry. Keyes completed a merger with Illustrated Properties in July 2016. Following the merger, Keyes has 58 offices, more than 3,000 Associates and nearly $7 billion in annual real estate sales and services. Keyes' offices are distributed throughout six counties – Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Volusia. Keyes expands our Associates' reach globally as a Founding Member and Shareholder of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. The Keyes Company offers a suite of resources to cover whatever needs arise while buying or selling a home. Mortgage, title, insurance and property management needs can all be managed in-house, allowing Keyes to close deals with speed and efficiency while giving clients valuable access to the professionals responsible for the specific service lines.

