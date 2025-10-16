Cinch® Home Services Appoints Michael Fletcher as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

News provided by

Cinch Home Services

Oct 16, 2025, 12:00 ET

With over 20 years of legal and business leadership, Fletcher brings extensive expertise in M&A, compliance, and risk optimization to Cinch Home Services.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services, one of the nation's leading home warranty companies, announced today the appointment of Michael Fletcher as its new Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Fletcher will oversee Legal and Compliance at Cinch Home Services and will join the executive leadership team.

"Michael is a highly accomplished legal strategist and business leader whose proven ability to manage risk effectively, negotiate complex transactions and align legal strategy with business objectives will be invaluable as Cinch Home Services continues to grow and transform," said Sharena Ali, CEO of Cinch Home Services. "His depth of expertise and principled leadership will strengthen our ability to seize new opportunities, safeguard our business and deliver on our vision of setting the highest standards in home services while building lasting relationships with our customers. We are proud to welcome him to the Cinch team."

In his new position, Fletcher will play a pivotal role in developing and executing legal and business strategies that support Cinch Home Services' goals, while helping drive the company's ongoing transformation and continued industry leadership.

"Throughout my career, I've combined strategy, innovation and execution to drive meaningful change," said Fletcher. "Cinch Home Services is at a pivotal moment, and I'm excited to join Sharena and this talented, customer-centric team to accelerate growth and deliver impact."

Fletcher brings over two decades of experience in managing high-stakes corporate transactions, navigating complex regulatory environments, and fostering innovative legal strategies tailored to the home services and insurance sectors. Most recently, he served as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary at 2-10 Holdco, Inc., where he helped guide the company through multiple transformative growth initiatives and corporate transactions. Earlier in his career, Fletcher held senior legal leadership roles at CSG International and ARCADIS, as well as leadership roles for large scale civil engineering projects.

For more information about Cinch Home Services, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com.

About Cinch Home Services
Cinch Home Services is an award-winning, leading provider of home warranty plans with more than 45 years of experience. Their solutions help customers cover the cost of repairs when appliances and essential home systems including HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more break down from everyday use. All covered repairs are backed by an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee. Plans can be purchased directly or through select affinity partners including financial, insurance, retail, utility and real estate. Cinch Home Services works with a nationwide network of vetted service providers to help homeowners when they need it the most. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Cinch Home Services

