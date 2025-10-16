Cinch® Home Services Appoints Michael Fletcher as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

"Michael is a highly accomplished legal strategist and business leader whose proven ability to manage risk effectively, negotiate complex transactions and align legal strategy with business objectives will be invaluable as Cinch Home Services continues to grow and transform," said Sharena Ali, CEO of Cinch Home Services. "His depth of expertise and principled leadership will strengthen our ability to seize new opportunities, safeguard our business and deliver on our vision of setting the highest standards in home services while building lasting relationships with our customers. We are proud to welcome him to the Cinch team."

In his new position, Fletcher will play a pivotal role in developing and executing legal and business strategies that support Cinch Home Services' goals, while helping drive the company's ongoing transformation and continued industry leadership.

"Throughout my career, I've combined strategy, innovation and execution to drive meaningful change," said Fletcher. "Cinch Home Services is at a pivotal moment, and I'm excited to join Sharena and this talented, customer-centric team to accelerate growth and deliver impact."

Fletcher brings over two decades of experience in managing high-stakes corporate transactions, navigating complex regulatory environments, and fostering innovative legal strategies tailored to the home services and insurance sectors. Most recently, he served as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary at 2-10 Holdco, Inc., where he helped guide the company through multiple transformative growth initiatives and corporate transactions. Earlier in his career, Fletcher held senior legal leadership roles at CSG International and ARCADIS, as well as leadership roles for large scale civil engineering projects.

