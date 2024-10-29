BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services, one of the nation's leading home warranty companies, announced today the appointment of Sharena Ali as its new CEO.

"Sharena is a visionary and proven leader, whose depth of experience and commitment to data driven innovation aligns perfectly with our mission at Cinch Home Services. Importantly, her values and approach also align superbly with our culture. We are delighted to welcome her to Cinch Home Services," said Howard and Jeffrey Wolk, Co-CEOs of The Cross Country Group, Cinch Home Services' ownership group.

Cinch® Home Services Appoints Sharena Ali as CEO

In her new role, Ali will leverage her three decades of expertise in spearheading digital, product and customer experience innovation within the consumer insurance and related fields. Along with the company's executive team, Ali will help Cinch Home Services continue to expand its market presence and redefine service standards within the home services industry.

Ali commented, "I am honored to join Cinch Home Services — a company known for its industry-leading solutions and commitment to customer care. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to not only meet but exceed our customer expectations and work towards our vision for Cinch Home Services."

Prior to her appointment, Ali served as President at CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, a partnership insurance distribution business that managed more than $1 billion in customer premiums. Ali has also held senior roles at Homesite Insurance, AIG, Travelers, and Progressive, leading technology adoption, product development and establishing successful partnerships.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning, leading provider of home protection plans with more than 50 years of experience. The company's solutions help customers cover the cost when appliances and essential home systems including HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more break down from everyday use. All covered repairs are backed by an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee. Plans can be purchased directly or through select affinity partners including insurance, financial, retail, utility and real estate. Cinch Home Services works with a nationwide network of vetted service providers to help homeowners when they need it the most. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

