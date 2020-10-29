Cinch® Home Services Celebrates First Year Under New Corporate Identity

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), the nation's leading provider of home service solutions, continues its mission of simplifying home management as it celebrates its one year anniversary since rebranding under its new corporate identity.

A critical step in its multi-year digital transformation, Cinch's rebranding was only the first of several milestones achieved since late 2019. Over the past year, Cinch made significant investments in new tech-forward consumer offerings, appointed two new members to the executive team and earned industry accolades, while continuing to serve its customers during the global coronavirus pandemic. Altogether, these accomplishments further Cinch's efforts to significantly expand its presence within the $425 billion home services marketplace.

"The transition to the Cinch name is more than a new coat of paint – it is a foundational step as we work to deliver game-changing experiences for our customers, distribution partners and service professionals," said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. "We have come a long way as a company – from our industry-leading home service solutions to the way we invest in our communities. As we enter our second year, we remain committed to achieving our vision of a Cinch solution in every U.S. household."

Like many companies, Cinch navigated an unprecedented year, rapidly transitioning several hundred employees to a remote work environment within a matter of days, while maintaining its commitment to high levels of customer service. "While it has certainly been a challenging time, I am proud of the agility, innovation and resilience demonstrated by our Cinch family," added Upshaw.

Bringing the Cinch Brand to Life

Over the past year, Cinch forged new partnerships and launched new solutions aimed at simplifying the lives of homeowners and renters nationwide. The company also demonstrated its commitment to growing the business while giving back to the communities that it serves. Highlights include:

New Digital Solutions for Today's Consumer: Adapting to consumers' evolving needs, Cinch launched a new digital on-demand platform that allows them to quickly compare between having their home service request solved on-demand without further commitments, or entering a home service plan that can both solve their current and future needs – an industry first. It also launched Cinch Smart Support, which simplifies the management and maintenance of a variety of smart devices by offering 24/7/365 technical support for any connected electronic device, regardless of when or where it was purchased.



About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate agents and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

