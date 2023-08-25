Cinch Home Services Celebrates Local Veteran, Honored with Specially Adapted Custom Home from Homes for Our Troops

Local Veteran Army SSG Juan Amaris' new home was unveiled in August by national nonprofit Homes for Our Troops with Cinch and other partners

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services, one of the nation's leading providers of home service solutions, recently celebrated alongside partner and military nonprofit Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) the latest donation of a specially adapted custom home for local Veteran SSG Juan Amaris. On August 19, SSG Amaris received his family's new home in a Key Ceremony hosted by HFOT, Cinch and other corporate partners, with members of the community in attendance.

Army SSG Juan Amaris and family stand in front of the specially adapted custom home, gifted by Homes for our Troops along with corporate partners like Cinch Home Services.

As a part of its commitment to simplifying home life for deserving Veterans like SSG Amaris, Cinch Home Services is a proud partner, and the exclusive provider of home protection plans for HFOT. Since 2021, Cinch has provided ongoing monetary support for the organization and donated a 3-year home protection plan for every new home HFOT has built, simplifying Veterans' home management experience, and providing added peace of mind, allowing them to focus on creating new memories alongside their families and loved ones.

SSG Juan Amaris' journey is one of resilience and courage. Shortly after moving to the United States from Colombia in 1999, SSG Amaris felt a desire to serve his new home country and enlisted in the Army. He went on his first tour to Iraq in 2003 and deployed again in 2005. On June 20, 2006, during his second combat deployment, SSG Amaris was serving as an ammunition team chief with the 411th Artillery Regiment when he was severely injured in an explosion. SSG Amaris sustained burns to over 75 percent of his body in the blast —significantly impacting his way of life.

Each specially adapted custom home donated by HFOT has over 40 major special adaptations including widened doorways and halls for wheelchair access, automatic door openers, roll-under sinks, stovetops and counters, a roll-in shower with digital temperature control, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops. With the donated Cinch home protection plan, the family will be covered for the repair or replacement of major home systems including heating and cooling, plumbing, and major appliances like refrigerators, washers, and dryers.

"My wife and I are looking to build our home within these walls and have a place to call our own, where we can raise our family without worry. Having a home that's already adapted to our needs is a true blessing," said SSG Juan Amaris. "HFOT has been a life-changing organization for us. The moment they gave us the news about getting a house, there was so much relief for my family."

Since its founding in 2004, HFOT has built 363 specially adapted homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans nationwide and builds approximately 20-25 homes annually. Critical to the organization, HFOT maintains relationships with Veterans long after they receive the keys to their new home, and has proven to have long-lasting positive education, employment and financial impact on their lives. Currently, there are 68 active projects underway nationwide.

"The HFOT team shares our belief that a home is more than just four walls and roof; it is the cornerstone for a secure and happy life," said Steve Upshaw, Cinch CEO. "Cinch is proud to be a partner of HFOT and help offer a fresh start and peace of mind to courageous individuals like SSG Amaris. Witnessing the tangible difference this collaboration and organization brings, especially for a family from our neighboring community, fills us with gratitude and inspiration."

To donate to the HFOT cause or learn more about Veterans in need, visit Cinch Home Services for HFOT. For more information about Cinch and its community partnerships, visit https://www.cinchhomeservices.com/about-cinch/community .

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning, leading provider of home protection plans with more than 45 years of experience. Their solutions help customers cover the cost when appliances and essential home systems including, HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more break down from everyday use. All covered repairs are backed by an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee. Plans can be purchased directly or through select affinity partners including financial, insurance, retail, utility and real estate. Cinch works with a nationwide network of vetted service providers to help homeowners when they need it the most. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Homes For Our Troops

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit hfotusa.org

