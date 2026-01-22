Cinch Home Services Welcomes Digital Transformation Leader Kristine Miller to its Board of Advisors

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services today announced the appointment of Kristine (Kris) Miller to its Board of Advisors. Miller is a highly regarded digital, strategy, and transformation leader with more than two decades of experience helping organizations modernize, scale, and deliver customer-centered growth across complex, consumer-facing businesses. As a member of the Board, she will help guide Cinch Home Services' strategic direction as the company continues to expand its mission of simplifying home ownership through innovative and reliable home protection solutions.

Kris Miller Headshot

Miller brings deep expertise in enterprise digital transformation, ecommerce, and consumer insights. She previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at eBay, where she led the company's global digital strategy and oversaw initiatives spanning ecommerce growth, payments strategy, platform innovation, and customer experience. Her leadership at eBay was instrumental in advancing digital modernization efforts across both marketplace and payments ecosystems.

"Kris brings exactly the kind of forward-looking, customer-focused perspective that aligns with where Cinch Home Services is headed," said Sharena Ali, CEO of Cinch Home Services. "Her experience leading digital transformation at scale, paired with her strong governance background, will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our platform, strengthen our customer experience, and drive long-term value."

In addition to her eBay leadership, Miller spent 24 years at Bain & Company, where she served as a Senior Partner advising boards and executive teams on strategy, growth and transformation. She also served in new product development at The Procter & Gamble Company, helping drive innovation in new consumer products. Miller is known for translating consumer insights and technology investments into measurable business outcomes and sustainable competitive advantage.

Miller has served on multiple public and private company boards. Her current board roles include Grove Collaborative (NYSE: GROV) and Rover Group (a Blackstone portfolio company). Her governance experience includes public and private company oversight, executive compensation leadership, digital transformation, and enterprise risk management.

"I'm excited to join the Cinch Home Services Board of Advisors at a time when the company is focused on innovation, customer experience, and long-term growth," said Miller. "Cinch Home Services operates at the intersection of technology, service, and trust, and I look forward to contributing my experience as the company continues to evolve its platform and deliver value to homeowners."

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning provider of home warranty plans, offering coverage for essential home systems and appliances for more than 45 years. With a nationwide network of service providers and an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee, Cinch helps homeowners manage the spiraling cost of everyday breakdowns. A member company of The Cross Country Group, Cinch Home Services is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit Cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Cinch Home Services