Cinch® Home Services Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Barry Miles Jr. as Vice President of Customer Experience

With a wealth of leadership experience and expertise spanning more than twenty years, Miles will oversee customer relationship management at Cinch Home Services.

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services, one of the nation's leading providers of home service solutions, has appointed Barry Miles Jr. as Vice President of Customer Experience.

Pictured: Barry Miles Jr., Vice President of Customer Experience of Cinch Home Services

"We're thrilled to welcome Barry as the newest key member of the Cinch Home Services leadership team," said Sena Kwawu, President, In Home Services of Cinch Home Services. "Barry's expertise in improving customer relationships and performance management makes him a valuable asset to our company. With Barry on board, we are ready to further solidify Cinch Home Services as the trusted partner of choice for customers nationwide."

In his new role as VP of Customer Experience, Miles will use his nearly 20 years of expertise in home services to lead the charge in refining Cinch Home Services' comprehensive customer experience strategy, overseeing service delivery, support, and customer retention operations. His team will focus on exceeding customer expectations through unparalleled service levels, exceptional satisfaction ratings, and enhanced financial performance.

Miles noted, "Working with the devoted leadership team at Cinch Home Services is a tremendous privilege. With a customer-centric approach as our foundation, I am fully committed to driving this department to success, keeping our valued customers at the forefront of all our endeavors."

Prior to joining Cinch Home Services, Miles served as Vice President of Operations at TTEC where he oversaw strategy, planning, and profit & loss for several high-profile public sector clients.

In addition to Miles' appointment, the brand continues to make critical investments into new resources for its customer service and operations. Most recently, Cinch Home Services announced Aishah El-Amin will step in as Senior Director of Operations Strategy. El-Amin brings 15+ years of executive experience in forward-looking operating efficiencies to Cinch Home Services, where she will drive strategic performance through the development and implementation of customer experience programs.

To learn more about Cinch Home Services, please visit cinchhomeservices.com .

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning, leading provider of home protection plans with more than 45 years of experience. Their solutions help customers cover the cost when appliances and essential home systems including HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more break down from everyday use. All covered repairs are backed by an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee. Plans can be purchased directly or through select affinity partners including financial, insurance, retail, utility and real estate. Cinch Home Services works with a nationwide network of vetted service providers to help homeowners when they need it the most. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Related Links:

www.cinchhomeservices.com

SOURCE Cinch Home Services