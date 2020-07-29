Cinch Home Services Expands Suite of Home Solutions with New Cinch Smart Support (SM) Product Line

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), one of the nation's leading providers of home service solutions, is continuing its commitment to provide a solution in every U.S. household with the launch of its new line of Cinch Smart Support plans. The latest milestone in the organization's continued expansion into the $425 billion home services marketplace, Cinch Smart Support simplifies the management and maintenance of a wide variety of connected devices with remote access to technical support for setting up or troubleshooting any device, any time—regardless of when or where it was purchased. Cinch Smart Support launched nationwide in July 2020.

Through its expanded capabilities, Cinch is continuing its mission of providing peace of mind to renters and homeowners around the nation and helping them get the most out of their homes and protection from life's uncertainties.

"Through Cinch Smart Support, we are building on the Cinch ecosystem and further solidifying ourselves as the most robust value offering in the entire home services category," said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. "We live in a deeply connected world where all facets of the home are quickly becoming intertwined and much more complex. Cinch Smart Support gives control back to renters and homeowners and delivers the same commitment to quality and unmatched convenience that has defined the Cinch team over the last 40 years."

The launch of this new service aligns with a nationwide increase in smart device ownership, with approximately 60 million American adults now owning at least one smart device, according to NPR and Edison Research's annual Smart Audio Report. Designed with this rapidly increasing smart device demand in mind, Cinch Smart Support's broad array of technical-focused service is available for just $19.99/month, and features:

Around-the-Clock Technical Support: In partnership with Support.com, a veteran in technical support solutions, Cinch Smart Support's tech specialists are available 24/7/365. Customers can access U.S.-based tech specialists to troubleshoot their connected devices and get help with everything from configuring smart speakers and other smart-home devices to optimizing smartphones or tablets, troubleshooting home WIFI, and recovering lost or deleted files. Cinch Smart Support customers can count on numerous ways to receive assistance—from an easy-to-use web application to robust phone support options.

Members can receive up to back on the repair or replacement of electronic devices damaged by surge events With no deductible and a simple reimbursement process, members can have the freedom to repair electronics at any location they choose. Discounts on Cinch Plans and Products: Cinch Smart Support contract holders enjoy special offers across Cinch's award-winning service plan protection products, including up to 20% discounts on individual on-demand events.

Cinch Smart Support contract holders enjoy special offers across Cinch's award-winning service plan protection products, including up to 20% discounts on individual on-demand events. Workmanship Guarantee: All work is covered under Cinch's industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee.

"This launch is the latest milestone in Cinch's effort to develop an interconnected set of products designed to provide homeowners and renters with the flexibility to find the right type of coverage, no matter their need," said Chris White, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Product Development at Cinch. "We set out to develop the only home service platform covering everything from on-demand A/C unit repairs to remote tech support. We are far from done, but every day we get one step closer to achieving our vision of a Cinch solution in every U.S. household."

Cinch Smart Support launches just weeks following the kick-off to Cinch's on-demand offerings, an all-in-one home maintenance platform which allows users to tap into a nationwide network of highly qualified service professionals and handymen, all without any long-term contracts or commitments. Cinch also recently launched a strategic partnership with Porch.com, a Vertical SaaS company dedicated to helping home service companies improve their operations, grow their business, and elevate their customer experiences by simplifying moving and home maintenance for customers.

To learn more about Cinch Smart Support, visit https://www.cinchhomeservices.com/smart.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is a leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate agents and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow on Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube .

