Cinch Home Services Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Strategic Commercial and Data Leadership Hires

Names Jessica Fields as Chief Commercial Officer and Keith L. Johnson as Senior Vice President and Chief Data & Analytics Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services, one of the nation's leading home warranty companies, today announced the appointment of Jessica Fields as Chief Commercial Officer and Keith L. Johnson as Senior Vice President and Chief Data & Analytics Officer, underscoring its focus on accelerating growth, expanding strategic partnerships, and advancing data-driven capabilities.

Keith L. Johnson and Jessica Fields

As Chief Commercial Officer, Partnership Distribution, Jes Fields will lead the company's commercial growth strategy and oversee the sales strategy, business development, account management, and sales operations teams. Through a customer-first, data-driven approach, Fields will scale partnerships, diversify company revenue streams, expand visibility in priority markets, and strengthen relationships across real estate, financial services, insurance, utilities, and retail sectors.

Complementing this intentional growth strategy, Keith L. Johnson joins Cinch Home Services as the company's inaugural Senior Vice President and Chief Data & Analytics Officer, a role that reflects how data is driving decision making, customer personalization, and business scaling across industries today. In this role, Johnson will lead enterprise-wide data and analytics strategy, including consumer insights, infrastructure, and talent development. He will oversee enterprise data science, business intelligence, and analytics teams to translate data into actionable insights that enhance customer experience, optimize performance, and drive innovation.

"These appointments mark an exciting step towards faster growth, smarter decision making, and market diversification for Cinch Home Services," said Sharena Ali, CEO of Cinch Home Services. "Jes' proven ability to scale commercial organizations and Keith's deep expertise in data and analytics will be critical as we expand our market presence and strengthen partnerships. Together, their leadership will help us deliver smarter, faster, and more personalized solutions for our customers."

Fields has over 20 years of experience in enterprise revenue growth and go-to-market transformation. Most recently, she served as Chief Sales Officer at Frontdoor, Inc., where she helped generate $1.78 billion in revenue and unified global sales channels. Previously, she held senior leadership roles at Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes. Fields holds an MBA from Michigan State University and has been recognized as a Top 50 Chief Sales Officer, Top Woman in Real Estate, and 2023 Inman Marketing All-Star.

With more than 20 years of executive experience in data strategy, advanced analytics, and AI-driven decision-making, Johnson brings a proven track record of translating complex data into actionable insights that drive growth. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Consumer Insights & Advanced Analytics at ADT, where he led enterprise-wide analytics initiatives supporting more than six million customers. Earlier, he held leadership roles at TXU Energy and McKinsey & Company. Johnson holds an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School, graduating with honors, and a Master of Engineering in Power Systems from McMaster University.

With these additions, Cinch Home Services is well positioned to accelerate growth and expand its impact across key markets.

For more information about Cinch Home Services, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com .

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning provider of home warranty plans, offering coverage for essential home systems and appliances for more than 45 years. With a nationwide network of service providers and an industry-leading 180-day Workmanship Guarantee, Cinch helps homeowners manage the spiraling cost of everyday breakdowns. A member company of The Cross Country Group, Cinch Home Services is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit Cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Cinch Home Services