Cinch Home Services Honored For Excellence In Sales And Customer Service, Earns 16 Stevie® Awards

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), the nation's leading provider of home service solutions, has earned 16 Stevie® Awards as part of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Competing with hundreds of businesses across a diverse set of industries, Cinch was awarded top honors for driving sales innovation and customer service excellence amidst an unprecedented global pandemic.

"We are honored to be among this year's group of winners, which is a testament to the Cinch team's agility, creativity and resilience during these challenging times," said Steve Upshaw, Cinch CEO. "As we continue the company's transformation, we are committed to meeting the needs of our customers and partners while advancing our vision of a Cinch solution in every U.S. household."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

The 16 awards included recognition at the individual, team, and organizational level across all aspects of the business:

Gold: Back-Office Customer Service Professional of the Year - All Other Industries

Back-Office Customer Service Professional of the Year - All Other Industries Gold: Contact Center Manager of the Year

Contact Center Manager of the Year Gold: Business Development Professional of the Year

Business Development Professional of the Year Gold: IVR or Web Service Solution – New Version

IVR or Web Service Solution – New Version Silver: Young Customer Service Professional of the Year - All Other Industries

Young Customer Service Professional of the Year - All Other Industries Silver: Business Development Executive of the Year

Business Development Executive of the Year Silver: Most Valuable Response by a Sales Team

Most Valuable Response by a Sales Team Silver: Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year - All Other Industries

Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year - All Other Industries Silver: National Sales Executive of the Year

National Sales Executive of the Year Bronze: Sales Distinction of the Year - All Other Industries

Sales Distinction of the Year - All Other Industries Bronze: Customer Service Team of the Year - Recovery Situation - All Other Industries

Customer Service Team of the Year - Recovery Situation - All Other Industries Bronze: Back-Office Customer Service Team of the Year - All Other Industries

Back-Office Customer Service Team of the Year - All Other Industries Bronze: Customer Service Management Team of the Year

Customer Service Management Team of the Year Bronze: Customer Service Training Team of the Year - Internal - All Other Industries

Customer Service Training Team of the Year - Internal - All Other Industries Bronze: Sales Training or Education Professional of the Year

Sales Training or Education Professional of the Year Bronze: Woman of the Year in Sales



"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate agents and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow on Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube .

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

SOURCE Cinch Home Services

Related Links

http://www.cinchhomeservices.com

