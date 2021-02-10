Cinch® Home Services Partners With Homes For Our Troops To Become Exclusive Provider Of Home Protection Plans

As part of its ongoing commitment to simplifying the home management experience, Cinch will donate a home protection plan to every HFOT home built across the nation, as well as raise awareness and drive fundraising efforts to support HFOT's mission.

"Cinch is proud to support HFOT's inspiring mission of helping our country's heroes rebuild their lives," said Steve Upshaw, Cinch CEO. "The HFOT team shares our belief that a home is more than just four walls and roof; it is fundamental to living a healthier, productive and independent life. These homes provide a much-needed fresh start for our brave service men and women, and we are honored to help advance such a worthy cause."

As part of the partnership, Cinch is now HFOT's exclusive supplier of home protection plans and is committed to supporting 40 home builds through 2022. The properties are spread across 18 states, including Texas, California, Florida, Tennessee, Alaska, Nebraska, Georgia and North Carolina. Each home will be provided with a 3-year Complete Home Plan, ensuring comprehensive coverage for the critical systems and appliances HFOT's Veterans will rely on a daily basis.

"Thanks to Cinch's tremendous support and commitment, we'll be able to equip our Veterans and their families with a comprehensive home warranty that will help control the costs of potential appliance and system breakdowns," says Brigadier General USA (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer, HFOT's President and CEO. "These warranty plans will help remove some of the stress and worry of home ownership, enabling our Veterans to focus on their recovery and their families. We're proud and honored to have the wonderful team at Cinch aligned with our mission, and grateful for their assistance in helping us deliver a solid home ownership experience for our families."

Since its founding in 2004, HFOT has built over 310 specially adapted homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans nationwide and builds approximately 20-25 homes annually. HFOT continues its relationship with the Veterans and their families long after they receive the keys to their new home to assist them with employment, education, training, health and other issues, ensuring the Veteran remains a successful homeowner for life.

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate professionals and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

