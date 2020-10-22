Cinch® Home Services Partners With Insurance Industry Disruptor Kin Insurance

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), the nation's leading provider of home service solutions, has partnered with Kin Insurance, an insurance technology company dedicated to simplifying home insurance in natural disaster-prone areas in the U.S. The partnership validates Cinch's strategy to bring innovative and compelling home services solutions to the property & casualty (P&C) insurance market.

"For most people, a home is their largest purchase, yet it doesn't come with a manual on how to care for it. Like home insurance, home service plans are so essential to protect homeowners from unexpected events that occur every day, from an appliance breakdown to a system failure," said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. "As part of our commitment to serving the P&C insurance market, insurance partners are using Cinch to develop new coverages and customer experiences that result in deeper and more engaged relationships with their policyholders. Our new partnership with Kin combines home insurance and home services to create new models for modern home protection."

Cinch offers a portfolio of industry-leading solutions, a nationwide network of expert service technicians and a 40-year track record in developing successful B2B2C (business to business to consumer) relationships. Hundreds of companies – from established brands to leading startups across seven vertical markets – trust Cinch to provide value-added home services to their customers. Through their new partnership, Cinch and Kin will implement new, relevant and affordable coverages that protect homeowners' most valuable assets.

"Our goal is to make every aspect of homeownership easier, from insuring the home to proactively protecting it," said Sean Harper, CEO and co-founder of Kin Insurance. "We partnered with Cinch to empower our customers to make their homes safer with home protection plans – an essential financial safety net."

Founded in 2016, Kin Insurance has quickly established itself as an industry disruptor. Its unique direct-to-consumer business model makes insurance easy and affordable for its customers. The company is based in Chicago and is currently serving homeowners across Florida and California. With its focus on catastrophe-prone areas, the data-driven startup has raised $89 million to date, including a $35 million Series B round in August 2020.

To learn more about Cinch, please visit www.cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube pages. Any and all consumer questions should be directed to [email protected].

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate agents and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Kin Insurance

Kin Insurance is an insurance technology company that exists to change home insurance from what it is to what it should be. Founded in 2016 by seasoned financial technology entrepreneurs Sean Harper, Lucas Ward, and Stephen Wooten, Kin leverages thousands of property data points to customize coverage and prices through a super simple user experience. Kin manages the Kin Interinsurance Network (KIN), a licensed insurance carrier and reciprocal exchange owned by its customers who share in the underwriting profit. Because of its technology and direct-to-consumer model, Kin provides exceptionally low prices without compromising coverage. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with an office in St. Petersburg, Florida. For more information, visit www.kin.com.

SOURCE Cinch Home Services

Related Links

https://www.cinchhomeservices.com

