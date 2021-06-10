Cinch Home Services Partners with The Zebra

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), the nation's leading provider of home service solutions, has partnered with The Zebra, an Austin, Texas-based insurance comparison site that is changing how homeowners shop for and buy insurance. This partnership is the latest step in Cinch's continued expansion into the property & casualty (P&C) insurance industry, as it works with insurance carriers and agents to deliver valuable home services to policyholders nationwide.

Owning a home is the single biggest expense for most American households, and protecting this investment is a critical part of homeownership. A recent Cinch survey of U.S. homeowners found that nearly half tend to underestimate the cost of home maintenance and repairs – and one in two have had to pay for them with a credit card due to lack of savings. Home protection plans help cover the cost to repair or replace major systems and appliances from breakdown due to normal wear and tear – something not typically covered by home insurance.

Under this new partnership, The Zebra will offer its customers the option of complementing a home insurance policy purchased through its platform with a Cinch Home Protection Plan. In addition to access to Cinch's nationwide network of 19,000 expert service providers for warranty claims, policyholders can also call on Cinch for on-demand repair jobs and preventative maintenance services to ensure their systems and appliances are running at their best.

"Cinch is committed to offering home service solutions that help people protect all aspects of their home," said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. "By combining Cinch services with homeowner insurance, policyholders can rest easy knowing they are protected not just from unexpected perils, but also from the inevitable breakdown of the systems and appliances they rely on every day. We look forward to working with The Zebra to make homeownership easier than ever before."

As the nation's leading, independent insurance comparison site, The Zebra allows consumers to quickly compare real-time quotes from over 100 insurance providers through its easy-to-use online tool. It also offers licensed insurance agents who can guide homeowners through all aspects of the policy selection process, including auto and home insurance. To support its rapid growth and expansion, it successfully raised an additional $150 million in April, bringing its total valuation to more than $1 billion.

"From day one, The Zebra team set out to redefine the insurance industry through a transparent, tech-forward approach to policy selection," said Jessica Scelzi, Chief Commercial Officer of The Zebra. "Our new partnership with Cinch allows us to expand into the rapidly growing home services marketplace and provide our customers with more options right at their fingertips."

A leader in the home management marketplace, Cinch has a 40-year track record of delivering industry leading home service solutions through its B2B2C distribution partners. From established companies to industry disruptors such as Glovebox and Porch, leading brands trust Cinch to provide value-added services to their customers.

For more information on Cinch's solutions for the P&C insurance industry, visit www.CinchInsuranceSolutions.com.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate professionals and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About The Zebra

The Zebra is the nation's leading, independent insurance comparison site. With its dynamic, real-time quote comparison tool, consumers can identify insurance companies with the coverage, service level, and pricing to suit their unique needs. The Zebra compares multiple insurance companies and provides agent support and educational resources to ensure consumers are equipped to make the most informed decisions about their home and auto insurance. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, The Zebra has sought to bring transparency and simplicity to insurance shopping since 2012 – it's "insurance in black and white." To learn more, visit www.thezebra.com.

