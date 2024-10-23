Cinch Home Services Supports the American Cancer Society in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Cinch Home Services joins the American Cancer Society throughout October to raise awareness and funds through community initiatives.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services, one of the nation's leading providers of home service solutions, is entering its second year of sponsorship with the American Cancer Society (ACS) in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Through fundraising initiatives and event participation, the company's team is coming together to raise awareness and support for life-saving breast cancer research throughout October.

Cinch Home Services’ team members proudly wear pink to raise awareness and support breast cancer research, reflecting the company’s long-standing support of the American Cancer Society.

As part of these efforts, Cinch Home Services is participating in ACS's Men Wear Pink campaign where local leaders don pink to bring attention to fundraising activities. Anthony Conversa, Chief Marketing Officer of Cinch Home Services, is honored to be an ambassador for the initiative this year.

"Nearly everyone you know has been affected by breast cancer in some way and I am honored to have the chance to make a difference in that fight," said Conversa. "Every dollar we raise advances life-saving research, supports patients and promotes early detection and prevention. I am grateful to the Cinch Home Services team for joining me with such enthusiasm to support an incredibly worthy cause."

At the beginning of October, Conversa had doubled his initial fundraising goal of $2,500 as the top fundraiser in Palm Beach County. The company has also mobilized employee-led efforts, including a Thriller-themed flash mob dance in time for Halloween and other creative fundraising activities to increase involvement.

Later in the month, the company is sponsoring the ACS's Palm Beach County Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on October 26th where participation and donations will contribute to the event's goal of raising $340,000 collectively. Donations will be accepted through December, with all funds supporting crucial breast cancer research, patient care and advocacy programs.

Kim Strickland, Quality Assurance Specialist at Cinch Home Services and a breast cancer survivor, shared her connection to the cause: "I'm celebrating my seventh year of survivorship from breast cancer this October. The support from Cinch Home Services throughout my journey was invaluable. You never know when you or a loved one may need that cure. Supporting organizations like the American Cancer Society is essential, and I'm grateful to be part of a company that stands behind this mission."

To donate to the Cinch Home Services team supporting the American Cancer Society, visit the Men Wear Pink fundraising page. For more information about the company and its community partnerships, visit https://www.cinchhomeservices.com/about-cinch/community.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning, leading provider of home protection plans with more than 45 years of experience. Their solutions help customers cover the cost when appliances and essential home systems including HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more break down from everyday use. All covered repairs are backed by an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee. Plans can be purchased directly or through select affinity partners including insurance, financial, retail, utility and real estate. Cinch Home Services works with a nationwide network of vetted service providers to help homeowners when they need it the most. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Cinch Home Services