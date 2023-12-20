Cinch® Home Services Welcomes Anthony Conversa as Chief Marketing Officer

News provided by

Cinch Home Services

20 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Conversa brings 18+ years of hands-on executive and strategic expertise, with plans to advance Cinch's marketing ecosystem

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), one of the nation's leading providers of home service solutions, announced the appointment of Anthony Conversa as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Continue Reading
Pictured: Anthony Conversa, Chief Marketing Officer of Cinch Home Services
Pictured: Anthony Conversa, Chief Marketing Officer of Cinch Home Services

"Anthony brings extensive experience leading marketing strategies and driving growth in home services industries," said Steve Upshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Cinch. "His passion to deliver transformational results for companies and customers will make him a vital member of the executive team as we work toward our vision of revolutionizing the home services industry."

As CMO, Conversa will play a central role in Cinch's strategic innovation, resource and talent optimization, and overseeing all aspects of the marketing ecosystem. This includes PR, creative services, digital, brand and reputation management, content and analytics. He also will develop insights for consumer and business-to-business marketing strategies across all distribution channels.

"I am thrilled to join Cinch's executive team and help further elevate the company's innovative and tech-forward approach," said Conversa. "Alongside this talented team, I look forward to the contributions we will make to Cinch's development and the significant value we will bring to our associates, customers and service professionals across the home services space."

Conversa brings more than 18 years of experience in building brands for top-tier firms, with substantial expertise in designing and implementing digital go-to-market strategies that optimize sales and marketing investment across all channels to solve for optimal revenue and lifetime value.

Prior to Cinch, Conversa served as the SVP and Chief Growth Officer at TruGreen, where he achieved record growth for the nation's largest lawn care home service brand. Previously he served as President, Direct-to-Consumer and Chief Marketing Officer for Brinks Home Security, where he led rebranding efforts and spearheaded the launch of a new home security system. Under his leadership, Brinks Home Security received the JD Power Award for customer satisfaction.

Conversa earned an MBA in Business Administration and Management from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a BA in Public Relations from Western Illinois University. Currently, he is a Board Member of Dexter-Russell, Inc, a role he has held since 2019.

To learn more about Cinch, please visit cinchhomeservices.com.

About Cinch Home Services
Cinch Home Services is an award-winning, leading provider of home protection plans with more than 45 years of experience. Their solutions help customers cover the cost when appliances and essential home systems including HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more break down from everyday use. All covered repairs are backed by an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee. Plans can be purchased directly or through select affinity partners including financial, insurance, retail, utility and real estate. Cinch works with a nationwide network of vetted service providers to help homeowners when they need it the most. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's FacebookInstagramLinkedIn and YouTube.

Related Links:

www.cinchhomeservices.com

SOURCE Cinch Home Services

Also from this source

Cinch Home Services Proudly Sponsors Making Strides Against Breast Cancer's Palm Beach County October Event

Cinch Home Services Proudly Sponsors Making Strides Against Breast Cancer's Palm Beach County October Event

Cinch Home Services, one of the nation's leading providers of home service solutions, recently sponsored the Palm Beach County Making Strides Against ...
Cinch Home Services Celebrates Local Veteran, Honored with Specially Adapted Custom Home from Homes for Our Troops

Cinch Home Services Celebrates Local Veteran, Honored with Specially Adapted Custom Home from Homes for Our Troops

Cinch Home Services, one of the nation's leading providers of home service solutions, recently celebrated alongside partner and military nonprofit...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.