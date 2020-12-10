Cinch Home Services Welcomes Sloane Levy as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), the nation's leading provider of home service solutions, has appointed Sloane Levy to the role of Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. In this role, Levy will oversee legal, compliance, risk management, facility operations and business continuity planning, among other administrative functions.

"Sloane's diverse operational experience and proven ability to help companies reach the next level in their evolution make her the perfect match for Cinch," said Steve Upshaw, Cinch CEO. "I look forward to seeing Sloane work collaboratively across functions to further drive Cinch's growth and transformation. Together with Sloane and the rest of our leadership team, we will advance our vision of a Cinch solution in every U.S. household."

Levy holds over 25 years of experience driving results across corporate strategy, product development, mergers and acquisitions, business development and marketing. Throughout the course of her career, she has provided legal, compliance, and regulatory oversight, including complex litigation and corporate governance.

Prior to joining Cinch, Levy held a variety of leadership positions and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Outten & Golden, a nationally recognized employment law firm, where she was responsible for all non-legal aspects of operations, including finance, litigation operations, marketing, human resources, and information technology. She also served as Director of Business Development at Paul, Weiss, Rifkin, Warton & Garrison as well as several roles at Affinion Group including Chief Administrative Officer; President, Membership; and Executive Vice President and General Counsel. During her tenure at Affinion, she managed product, sales and business development of a business unit, oversaw the global legal and compliance function, supervised the global human resources function, coordinated global public relations and reputation management, and identified and implemented facilities consolidation opportunities to drive greater efficiencies.

Levy holds a law degree from George Washington University's National Law Center in Washington, D.C, and a bachelor's degree in Economics and Government from Clark University in Worcester, MA.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate agents and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

