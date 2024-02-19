Cincinnati-Based GNC Franchisees Sarah and Bruce Seidel Win Prestigious IFA Franchise of the Year Award

Family owned and operated, the Seidels prove to be the country's best, marking the third straight year GNC operators have been selected for the award

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC, the global leader in health and wellness products, is thrilled to announce that Sarah and Bruce Seidel, renowned owners of 13 GNC franchise locations, have been awarded the coveted Franchisee of the Year Award by the International Franchise Association (IFA) in the "Health and Wellness" category. This marks an unprecedented third consecutive win for GNC franchisees, underscoring the company's commitment to excellence and community wellness.

"We could not be happier for the Seidels and are incredibly proud of all they have accomplished with GNC," said John Schroeder, Vice President, Franchise Operations, GNC. "The Seidels exemplify what great ownership looks like. They have shown incredible ability to foster growth, community spirit, and a supportive culture. They are incredibly deserving of this award, and we are so grateful that they represent our mission of helping the nation Live Well."

The Seidels, who have been part of the GNC family for nearly three decades, are recognized for their exceptional dedication and embodiment of GNC's values. Their remarkable journey with GNC began with three stores and has flourished into a thriving network of 13 locations across the greater Cincinnati area and within Kentucky. Bruce and Sarah Seidel's unwavering commitment extends beyond business success. They have proven to be deeply invested in their staff, customers, and community. Under their leadership, these stores have not only delivered an unparalleled customer experience but have also fostered a strong team culture.

"It has been incredibly rewarding to work with our dedicated team, some of whom have been with us for over 15 years," said Sarah Seidel. "Being able to give back to our community, whether helping them achieve their health goals or helping our neighbors gain valuable career opportunities, has been the icing on the cake."

When asked what her secret to success was, Mrs. Seidel explained, "we have heard horror stories from our team about past work experiences, and we try to do everything we can to give our team the respect they deserve. We give our managers the ability to make decisions, allowing them to take the lead in their stores and really make it theirs."

The Seidels' commitment to community engagement, staff empowerment, and customer well-being perfectly exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit championed by GNC's founder, David B. Shakarian. Their innovative approach and passion for health and wellness not only enrich their community but also pave the way for future generations within their organization.

"I believe everyone should own their own business," said Bruce Seidel. "It's hard work, and sometimes it feels like you have no days off but having ownership also affords you the ability to control your future. Franchising with GNC has provided our family flexibility, meaning we still have our family time and don't miss the big moments, while still setting us up for success in the future."

The Seidels believe the GNC brand symbolizes trust and resonates strongly with their customer base. That focus on trust, along with Mrs. Seidel's emphasis on the importance of the human element, are what truly sets their business apart.

"Franchisees of the Year exemplify what franchising is all about – providing opportunity, serving others, and fulfilling the American Dream," said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "We are proud to recognize Sarah and Bruce with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and I have no doubt their work is changing lives and making a lasting community impact."

An active member of the IFA community, this marks the third year in a row a GNC franchisee has been recognized as the best in the industry. GNC owners and franchise operators Laura and Carter Dalton were selected by IFA as its 2022 Franchisee of the Year and were followed by 2023 Franchisee of the Year winners Mona and Ash Bailey.

As we celebrate the Seidels' remarkable achievement, GNC invites aspiring entrepreneurs to explore the rewarding journey of franchising with a trusted leader in the health and wellness industry. Learn more about the path to ownership at GNC Franchising, and contact [email protected] to embark on your path to creating a lasting impact for your family and in your community.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers with a wide variety of science-based products and solution services to Live Well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

Media Contact:

Nick Sero

GNC

[email protected]

412-246-9901

SOURCE GNC