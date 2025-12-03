White Castle Touches Down at Boston Logan International Airport

Travelers can now grab hot and tasty beef and chicken Sliders on demand through new automated kiosk partnership

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the family-owned fast-food pioneer and home of the Original Slider®, has officially landed at Boston Logan International Airport. Travelers can now enjoy freshly heated, ready-to-eat Sliders from a new automated kiosk – fast, convenient, and delicious, and perfect for a quick bite before a flight or during a layover – at one of the nation's premier airports.

The new White Castle kiosk is made possible through a partnership with Just Baked, the innovative automated food kiosk company, and Evolvending, the operator and manager of state-of-the-art automated dining solutions. Located in the satellite concourse of Terminal A directly across from the kids' play area, the kiosk brings the Castle experience to one of the busiest air travel hubs in the country.

The fully automated unit features a menu that celebrates both timeless favorites and exciting new offerings — including the iconic 100% beef Original Slider® and Classic Cheese Sliders, the all-new Cheddar Bacon Cheese Slider, and the Chicken & Cheese Slider. The kiosk allows Sliders to be prepared hot and ready for guests on demand, with little wait and no hassle.

"White Castle is thrilled to bring the Crave to Boston Logan and nourishment to travelers at this iconic airport," said Sarah Paulson, director of retail marketing, innovation, and licensing at White Castle. "Our retail division has been bringing Sliders to Cravers outside of restaurants for nearly 40 years. Now, thanks to our partnership with Just Baked and Evolvending, these same Sliders are ready in under two minutes for a hot and tasty meal or snack on the go."

The kiosk installation underscores White Castle's ongoing commitment to innovation and accessibility, bringing the Crave to more people in more places, whether at restaurants, grocery freezer aisles, or now, conveniently inside a busy airport terminal.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including "Most Influential Burger of All Time" by Time magazine (2014, The Original Slider®) and one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies" by Fast Company (2021). White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ for an extraordinary five consecutive years spanning 2021–2025. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the CRAVER NATION REWARDS® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle.com.

About Automated Retail Technologies

ART is a leader in automated retail, offering state-of-the-art, self-service kiosks that deliver fresh, hot, and ready-to-eat meals without the need for on-site staff. Designed for convenience and scalability, ART's kiosks provide restaurants, brands and many types of locations with new ways to reach customers anywhere, anytime. ART is shaping the future of the hot food kiosk food service industry, experienced in distribution, delivering exceptional experiences to consumers, and creating value for our partners and investors. With its small footprint and wide variety of food options, ART is pioneering a new era of convenience and sophistication.

About Evolvending

Evolvending is a leader in modern automated retail, delivering innovative, self-service food and beverage solutions that meet today's demand for convenience, speed, and quality. The company blends smart hardware, intuitive software, and data-driven operations to help businesses offer fresh, high-quality food options. With a growing presence in high traffic transportation hubs, such as airports, train stations and travel plazas, Evolvending enhances guest experiences by providing around-the-clock access to premium hot and cold food selections. Its modular platform makes it easy for partners to expand retail footprints, streamline labor, and serve guests wherever they are, all through reliable, technology-forward vending. For more information on Evolvending, visit evolvending.com.

