Cincom® and CRM Dynamics Announce Partnership

CINCINNATI, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with CRM Dynamics to implement CPQSync™ by Cincom. CRM Dynamics is one of the largest Gold Certified Microsoft Dynamics 365 partners serving clients across the globe. They have over 20 years of experience in virtually all industries, with a core focus on empowering clients using integrated solutions.

"We are incredibly excited to be entering into this partnership with Cincom," says Rob Triggs, VP of Sales & Marketing at CRM Dynamics. "CPQSync is such a powerful solution and paired with the full Microsoft Dynamics 365 suite, it allows for a compelling end-to-end system that will bring extraordinary value to our clients."

Building upon Cincom's 25-plus years of CPQ experience, CPQSync by Cincom is a fully cloud-based solution that delivers an unprecedented way for companies to take the frustration out of buying and selling complex products and services. The solution is a native, Microsoft Azure, multi-tenant solution that is fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales. CPQSync is integrated with Microsoft F&O (Finance and Operations), leverages Microsoft Power Platform, and is the only CPQ solution that offers a Power Automate Certified Connector.

Susan Fine, Cincom Director of Channels and North American Sales, says, "We are thrilled to partner with CRM Dynamics. With CPQSync by Cincom and CRM Dynamics, businesses can be assured that they are receiving the most from their investments in Microsoft Dynamics."

Join Cincom and CRM Dynamics for an informational webinar on March 2. With CPQSync by Cincom and Microsoft Dynamics 365, manufacturers can streamline the sales process and optimize their supply chain. Go here for more information or to register for this free webinar.

Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information about CPQSync, visit https://www.cincom.com/cpqsync. If you are a reseller, VAR or partner in the Microsoft CRM Channel, please contact Claire Oancea, Channel Development Manager for TeamSync™, at [email protected].

