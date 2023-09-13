Cincom® Partners with Socotra to Streamline Customer Communication Processes for Insurers

CINCINNATI, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems®, a global provider of Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions, announced today it has entered into a partnership agreement with Socotra Inc. to help insurers accelerate the digital transformation of their customer communications processes across the entire customer lifecycle. The combined power of the Socotra product line and Cincom Eloquence® enables insurers to simplify the development, production and delivery of complex customer communications across print and electronic channels via a direct connection between Socotra's insurance platform and Cincom Eloquence.

Eloquence, working in concert with Socotra Connected Core's robust functionality across the policy lifecycle, will play a key role in helping enhance customer experience with more timely, relevant and personalized communications across the entire policyholder lifecycle. Eloquence's extensive library of APIs ensures a streamlined integration process and seamless interaction between both platforms.

"Cincom is excited to join forces with Socotra to accelerate the digital transformation of their insurance customers," said Brian Bish, Managing Director, Eloquence North America. "The power of the Socotra platform when combined with Eloquence's ability to simplify the development, production and delivery of customer communications will truly give these customers an advantage as they complete their digital transformation to better serve their end customers."

"We are delighted to have Cincom join our partner network of insurance solution providers who deliver value and invigorate the insurance landscape," said Mike Benayoun, Director of Partnerships, Socotra. "The availability of APIs for both platforms simplifies the integration and increases insurers speed to market with more timely relevant and personalized communications, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience."

Organizations interested in learning how Cincom and Socotra help insurers go fully digital may visit www.cincom.com/cds.

About Socotra
Socotra provides insurance companies with the flexible modern core platform and ecosystem they need to adapt, innovate, and grow their business. By leveraging solutions such as Socotra CorePlus and Socotra Connected Core, insurers can streamline policy administration, enhance digital experiences, and deliver products to market faster. Socotra provides open APIs, a product-agnostic data model, and out-of-the-box capabilities to manage the entire policy lifecycle, making insurance innovation faster, easier, and more affordable. To learn more, visit: socotra.com.

About Cincom 
Since 1968, Cincom has helped world-leading businesses deliver enterprise-class software solutions. For more information, contact Cincom at 1-800-2CINCOM (USA only), send an email to [email protected] or visit the company's website at http://www.cincom.com.

