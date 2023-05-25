Cincom Systems partners with Sapiens to deliver better customer experiences through automated correspondence processing

News provided by

Cincom

25 May, 2023, 14:16 ET

CINCINNATI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, a global organization devoted to business success through process automation is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Sapiens International Corporation, a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry. The partnership will make effective customer communications to insurers easier for Sapiens customers via the Cincom Eloquence® platform.

Eloquence will play a key role in helping enhance customer experience within the Sapiens CoreSuite offering with more timely, relevant and personalized communications across the entire policyholder lifecycle. With its extensive library of API's and exit facilities, Eloquence will streamline integrations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sapiens International Corporation," said Brian Bish, Managing Director, Eloquence North America.  "Together, Cincom and Sapiens will help simplify the correspondence process for users of Sapiens CoreSuite, leading to better customer experience, improved compliance, and brand consistency."

Sapiens International Corporation empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation.

"Partnering with Cincom enables our customers to leverage cutting-edge software solutions that can help them stay ahead of the curve," said Amanda Ingram, Sapiens Proposition & Ecosystem Manager. "The Cincom and Sapiens partnership will provide simplified and streamlined correspondence processes, which can help businesses operate more efficiently, reduce costs, improve accuracy, and provide a better customer experience."

About Cincom

Cincom is a global organization devoted to building software solutions that help businesses succeed. Our customer communications management, configure-price-quote, business application and development solutions are geared towards enhancing your organization's capabilities, optimizing processes and delivering a better experience to your customers.

For more information, please visit Cincom.com.

Media Contacts

Emily Urling, Managing Director - Corporate Marketing & Product Management, Cincom [email protected]

SOURCE Cincom

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.