Cincoro Tequila Opens Waitlist for Limited Edition Offering "The Number Series"

Cincoro Tequila is a taste experience unlike any other with high acclaim to date. Of its award-winning expressions, the Añejo stands out with recognition as Añejo Tequila of the Year by the 2019 New York International Spirits Competition. "The Number Series" is a natural next step in the brand's innovative expansion. Akin to sneaker drops and capsule collections, the individually numbered bottles will end up in the hands of a lucky few consumers. Each bespoke bottle will be packaged in an incredible statement gold gift box, one that is almost too special to gift.

Registered consumers will be given the first opportunity to purchase an exclusive bottle from "The Number Series" on October 27, at Shop.Cincoro.com. The new bottles will retail for $369.99, rolling out online first in limited quantities in the following markets: Arizona, California, Connecticut, DC, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee (Nashville only), and Texas (Dallas & Houston only).

About Cincoro Tequila

In July 2016, five friendly rivals met for dinner and bonded over their shared passion for tequila. After many more adventures together, this group of five founding partners set out with one mission: to create the finest tequila anyone has ever tasted. Cincoro Tequila is uniquely made with 100% Weber Blue agave from both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is hand-selected and slow-cooked in a small batch process, distilling the highland and lowland tequilas separately, before blending them together to create the Cincoro signature taste profile. This is the heart of Cincoro: a naturally rich and delicious family of tequilas that are smooth on the palate with a complex, long finish. The Cincoro family portfolio offers four award-winning tequila expressions, Blanco (unaged), Reposado (aged 8 to 10 months), Anejo (aged 24 to 28 months) and Extra Anejo (aged 40 to 44 months).

