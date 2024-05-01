Team Cincoro Unleashed: All- Star Lineup Joins Cincoro Tequila's Journey

Serena Williams, Derek Jeter, Dustin Johnson, Keegan Bradley, and More Join Renowned Founders for Next Era of Cincoro

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cincoro Tequila, an award-winning portfolio of luxury tequilas, revealed the addition of Team Cincoro, a legendary line up of sports and business titans to the Cincoro family. This move not only welcomes these legends into Cincoro, as co-owners, but also extends an open invitation to their fans to become part of the vibrant Cincoro community. The new members of Team Cincoro represent the height of greatness in their respective worlds and include heavy hitters like 23-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams, MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, professional golf champions Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley, DraftKings Inc. co-founders Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman among other prominent investors.

Michael Jordan and Serena William's at Cincoro Tequila's first annual owners’ meeting at Grove XXIII Derek Jeter at Cincoro Tequila's first annual owners’ meeting at Grove XXIII

"Cincoro has always been special to me because of the authentic friendships we've established around enjoying Cincoro and spending time together, designing it, experiencing it, and tasting it. We are constantly striving for greatness," said Cincoro Tequila Co-Founder Michael Jordan. "And now that we're welcoming in some of my closest friends to the business, I'm looking forward to this next era of Cincoro alongside this all-star team."

The full new ownership group also includes Founder & Managing Partner of RedBird Capital Partners, Gerry Cardinale, The Lerner Family (Lerner Enterprises and owners of the Washington Nationals), investing legend and Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Silver Lake, Egon Durban, Midas List Investor and FirstMark Co-Founder, Rick Heitzmann, B-IKONIC Co-Founders Damien O'Donohoe and Sir Paul Marshall, Co-Founder of Fenway Sports Group, Tom Werner, and Michael Strahan.

"Being part of Cincoro isn't just about business—it's about championing a legacy of greatness. I love Cincoro. Just as I've strived for excellence on the court, I recognize the dedication and drive behind Cincoro and I'm thrilled to be part of the team," stated 23-time Grand Slam Champion, Serena Williams.

Cincoro Tequila will also launch a new 375 mL bottle offering with their award-winning Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo expressions. The new size offering is perfect for gifting and offers consumers the same beautiful design in a more convenient size bottle. The 375 mL bottles will be available for purchase online at Cincoro.com and in retail stores in early May.

"Michael introduced me to the brand, and I've been an avid fan of Cincoro Extra Añejo since it launched in 2019. I'm honored to support Cincoro in its next era," said MLB Hall of Famer, Derek Jeter.

As tequila sales continue to outpace all other traditional spirit categories, Cincoro looks to continue to build its loyal customer base in the US and is set to go international this summer. The company will integrate Team Cincoro into strategic brand activities including experiential activations, comprehensive media plans, high-profile appearances, and more.

To bring the Cincoro Team together with the five founders Jeanie Buss, Wes Edens, Emilia Fazzalari, Wyc Grousbeck, and Michael Jordan the company held its first annual owners' meeting at Grove XXIII, Michael's private golf course in Florida. The group reviewed the brand plans, tasted a range of Cincoro Tequilas, got a sneak peek at some innovation, and participated in an ultra-competitive cocktail competition. Led by team captain Serena Williams, the winning cocktail, the Cincoro Cin-berry, will be available at Grove XXIII for patrons to try as a refreshing and delicious finale to a day on the course.

"Cincoro Tequila embodies greatness, and I love it," stated professional golfer Dustin Johnson. "I couldn't be more excited to be a member of Team Cincoro, alongside all these exceptional athletes, and leaders in their fields."

Cincoro Tequila was launched in 2019 by five NBA legends: Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics, and Michael Jordan. In nearly five years, Cincoro has won over 28 awards in accredited spirits competitions and is continuing to create the gold standard for greatness in tequila.

For more information on Cincoro's newest team members or to purchase the 375 mL bottles please visit www.cincoro.com.

About Cincoro

In July 2016, five friendly competitors met for dinner and bonded over their shared passion for tequila. After many more adventures together, this group of five founding partners set out with one mission: to create the finest tequila anyone has ever tasted. Cincoro Tequila is uniquely made with 100% Weber Blue agave from private farms in both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is hand-selected and slow-cooked in a small batch process, distilling the highland and lowland tequilas separately, before blending them together to create the Cincoro signature taste profile. This is the heart of Cincoro: a naturally rich and delicious family of tequilas that are smooth on the palate with a complex, long finish. Cincoro Tequila is a taste experience unlike any other, created to be sipped neat, but also to elevate cocktails. For more information about Cincoro, please visit www.Cincoro.com and @Cincoro.

The Cincoro family portfolio offers five luxurious tequila expressions with SRP per 750 mL bottle starting at $89.99 for Blanco, $109.99 for Reposado, $149.99 for Añejo, $349.99 for Gold, and $1,699.99 for Extra Añejo and the core three expressions available with SRP per 375 mL bottle starting at $44.99 for Blanco, $54.99 for Reposado, and $74.99 for Añejo.

