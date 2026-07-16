Cindy Busby and Marcus Rosner Are the Perfect Match in Great American Media's Christmas Wrapped in Love, World Premiere Slated During Great American Christmas 2026

One of TV's Top Destinations for Holiday Originals Welcomes a Touching Story About Family, Thoughtful Giving, and Finding Love Where It Matters Most

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced today the start of production for Christmas Wrapped in Love, a new, Original movie starring Cindy Busby ("When Hope Calls: Brookfield," There's No Place Like Christmas) and Marcus Rosner (Christmas in Maple Hills, Engaged by Christmas) which will have its World Premiere across Great American Pure Flix, Great American Family, and GFAM+ during the network's top-rated Great American Christmas programming event which returns in October.

Great American Media kicks off production on Christmas Wrapped in Love starring Cindy Busby and Marcus Rosner. Post this Cindy Busby and Marcus Rosner will star in Great American Media's Christmas Wrapped in Love as part of the network's Great American Christmas holiday programming. Photo courtesy of Great American Media 2026 / Shane Mahood.

In Christmas Wrapped in Love, based on the bestselling novel, The Christmas Gift List, written by Jennifer Snow, Natasha Lloyd (Busby) has built a unique business helping clients locate thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gifts for the people they love. When overworked surgeon Ryan Bartlett (Rosner) finds himself tasked with purchasing meaningful Christmas gifts for his entire family, he hires Natasha for help. To uncover the perfect presents, Natasha agrees to pose as Ryan's girlfriend and spend the holiday season getting to know his family. What begins as a professional arrangement soon becomes something much more as Natasha discovers the true meaning of family, belonging, and love at Christmas.

"Cindy Busby and Marcus Rosner represent everything audiences have come to expect from Great American Media – authenticity, heart, and performances that feel both timeless and deeply personal," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "It is remarkable that in just five years, we've built a family of talent that viewers actively seek out because they trust the stories we tell together. This kind of enduring connection is rare in entertainment today, and it is the foundation of everything we are building," Abbott concluded.

Filled with festive traditions, heartfelt moments, and the enduring message that the greatest gifts come from the heart, Christmas Wrapped in Love celebrates the power of thoughtful giving and the connections that make the season meaningful. Christmas Wrapped in Love premieres as part of Great American Christmas 2026, returning to air in October.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

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SOURCE Great American Media