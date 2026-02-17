Cindy Eckert, Women's Health Innovator, Named to TIME's 2026 TIME100 Health List of the World's Most Influential Leaders in Health

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME has named Cindy Eckert, Founder and CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals, makers of Addyi®, to the 2026 TIME100 Health list recognizing the world's most influential leaders shaping the future of health.

Cindy Eckert Named to TIME100 Health List of Most Influential Leaders

The honor follows a landmark period for both Eckert and Addyi. In December 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded Addyi's decade-long approval originally indicated for premenopausal women to include all women under 65 with Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD), regardless of pre, peri, or post-menopausal status. This decision closed a long-standing gap in women's sexual health care and reaffirmed Addyi's well-established safety and efficacy profile supported by more than a decade of clinical and real-world data.

Over the past 15 years, Eckert has helped move women's sexual health from the margins of medicine into the mainstream after successfully founding and exiting a men's sexual health company. She has unwaveringly advanced the view that women deserve the same care grounded in science and evidence long afforded to men.

Eckert's culture-shifting advocacy recently became the subject of the independent award-winning documentary The Pink Pill. The filmmakers examine how Eckert's fight to advance standards of care for women -- catalyzed by a little pink pill -- ignited a wider reckoning of double standards in medicine helping fuel advancements in menopause care, the removal of outdated FDA restrictions, and new approvals for women. Paramount+ will begin streaming the film March 6 in advance of International Women's Day.

The 2026 TIME100 Health list celebrates the leaders whose innovations, advocacy, and breakthroughs are reshaping global health. At a moment of rapid scientific and regulatory change, these pioneers are redefining what progress looks like for populations around the world.

"I am deeply honored to be named to the TIME100 Health list," said Cindy Eckert, Founder and CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals. "Every disruptor dreams of the moment that culture reflects that what they've done has made a difference. Impact is the ultimate award."

The full list and accompanying tributes appear in TIME's February 23 issue (on newsstands Friday, February 13, 2026) and are available now at time.com/time100health.

About Sprout Pharmaceuticals

Sprout Pharmaceuticals is leading a revolution in women's health, pioneering innovative treatments that address long-overlooked needs. With the launch of Addyi, the first ever FDA-approved treatment for Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD), Sprout helped shift the conversation around women's sexual wellness. The company remains committed to advancing science, expanding access, and advocating for the care women deserve.

About Addyi® (flibanserin)

Addyi is the first FDA-approved prescription medication for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD), now including all women under 65. It is a non-hormonal, once-daily pill prescribed by more than 30,000 U.S. healthcare professionals. Addyi works on key neurotransmitters involved in sexual desire and responsiveness.

Addyi is broadly accessible and affordable for most patients: women with insurance typically pay just $40 annually, and for those paying cash, Addyi is available for $149 per month with free shipping through PHILRx mail-order pharmacy. Addyi is also available at more than 70,000 retail pharmacies nationwide, where patients can use a GoodRx coupon to lower out-of-pocket costs.

Patients should consult with their healthcare provider to determine whether Addyi is appropriate for them. Learn more or start a telehealth visit today at Addyi.com.

About Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD)

Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD), also known as frustrating low libido, is a persistent lack of sexual interest or desire. It is the most common form of sexual dysfunction in women, impacting an estimated 40% of women according to the Mayo Clinic.

