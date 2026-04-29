SPROUT PHARMACEUTICALS, MAKERS OF ADDYI (FLIBANSERIN), NAMED ONE OF THE 10 MOST INFLUENTIAL HEALTH AND LIFE SCIENCE COMPANIES OF 2026 BY TIME

Sprout joins the ranks of biotech's biggest names following record-setting growth, expanding prescriber adoption, and increasing payer coverage

RALEIGH, N.C., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME has named Sprout Pharmaceuticals among just 10 organizations globally shaping the future of health and life sciences.

This recognition follows a defining period of momentum for Sprout and its flagship treatment, Addyi. In December 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an expanded indication for Addyi to include all women under 65 with Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD), regardless of menopausal status, unlocking a significantly broader patient population and accelerating commercial expansion.

Sprout has scaled Addyi into a nationally recognized brand with record-setting commercial growth, expanded prescriber adoption with 1000 new prescribers added each month and increased affordability and access.

Addyi is now the #1 prescribed treatment* for frustrating low libido, women's most common sexual concern, and is backed by more than ten years of clinical and real-world patient data.

TIME evaluated companies based on impact, innovation, ambition, and success—selecting just 10 companies in health and life sciences as industry leaders. Sprout now stands alongside global powerhouses like Novo Nordisk and Genentech, a reflection of both its operating performance and its role in expanding the boundaries of modern healthcare.

"We built this company to challenge a system that told women to settle," said Cindy Eckert, Founder and CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals, "To now be recognized by TIME alongside the biggest forces in biotech is proof of what we've always believed - that when you refuse to accept the status quo, you don't just join the industry, you change it."

A special print issue featuring all TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders will be available on newsstands April 28. The full list is available now at: https://time.com/article/2026/04/27/time100-companies-health/

Press Contact:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

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About Sprout Pharmaceuticals

Sprout Pharmaceuticals is leading a revolution in women's health, pioneering innovative treatments that address long-overlooked needs. With the launch of Addyi, the first ever FDA-approved treatment for Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD), Sprout helped shift the conversation around women's sexual wellness. The company remains committed to advancing science, expanding access, and advocating for the care women deserve.

About Addyi ® (flibanserin)

Addyi is the first FDA-approved prescription medication for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD), now including all women under 65. It is a non-hormonal, once-daily pill prescribed by more than 30,000 U.S. healthcare professionals. Addyi is believed to work on key neurotransmitters involved in sexual desire and responsiveness although the exact mechanism of action of Addyi is unknown. Please see below for the indicated use of Addyi and Important Safety Information including important warnings regarding low blood pressure and fainting.

Addyi is broadly accessible and affordable for most patients: women with insurance typically pay just $20 monthly, and for those paying cash, Addyi is available for $149 per month with free shipping through PHILRx mail-order pharmacy. Addyi is also available at more than 70,000 retail pharmacies nationwide, where patients can use a GoodRx coupon to lower out-of-pocket costs.

Patients should consult with their healthcare provider to determine whether Addyi is appropriate for them. Learn more or start a telehealth visit today at Addyi.com.

About Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD)

Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD), also known as frustrating low libido, is a persistent lack of sexual interest or desire. It is the most common form of sexual dysfunction in women, impacting an estimated 40% of women according to the Mayo Clinic.

What is ADDYI?

ADDYI is a prescription medicine used to treat hypoactive (low) sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in women <65 years of age who have not had problems with low sexual desire in the past, no matter the type of sexual activity, situation, or sexual partner, and it is troubling to them. Their low sexual desire is not due to a medical or mental health problem, problems in the relationship, medicine or other drug use.

ADDYI is not for use in men or to improve sexual performance.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about ADDYI?

ADDYI can cause severe low blood pressure and fainting (loss of consciousness). Your risk is higher if you drink alcohol close to your dose. Do not take ADDYI with certain medicines or if you have liver problems. To lower your risk of low blood pressure and fainting:

Do not drink alcohol close to the time you take ADDYI. Skip your dose if you had 3 or more

drinks before bedtime. Wait at least 2 hours after 1–2 alcoholic drinks before taking ADDYI.

After taking ADDYI, do not drink alcohol until the next day

Talk to your doctor about the medicines and supplements you take and before starting any

new ones

Do not take ADDYI if you have liver problems

If you feel dizzy or lightheaded after taking ADDYI, lie down right away. Get medical help if symptoms do not go away.

Who should not take ADDYI?

Do not take ADDYI if you:

take certain medicines that increase ADDYI levels in your blood (including some treatments for HIV, fungal infections, antibiotics, hepatitis C, heart conditions, or depression such as nefazodone)

have liver problems

are allergic to ADDYI

What should I tell my doctor before taking ADDYI?

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including if you:

drink alcohol, use drugs, or have a history of substance abuse

have ever had depression or other mental health conditions

have low blood pressure or a condition that can cause it

are pregnant, planning pregnancy, or breastfeeding

Tell your doctor or pharmacist about all medicines and supplements you take, as they may interact with ADDYI.

What should I avoid while taking ADDYI?

Do not drink alcohol close to your dose

Do not drive or operate machinery for at least 6 hours after taking ADDYI

Do not drink grapefruit juice

Do not take supplements such as St. John's Wort, ginkgo, or resveratrol, or certain medicines like cimetidine, without talking to your doctor

What are the possible side effects of ADDYI?

ADDYI can cause serious side effects, including:

See "What is the most important information I should know about ADDYI?"

Sleepiness

low blood pressure and fainting

The most common side effects include:

dizziness

nausea

tiredness

trouble sleeping

dry mouth

This is not a complete list of side effects. Call your doctor for medical advice.

See Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide, including important warnings regarding low blood pressure and fainting at Addyi.com/pi.

* IQVIA Monthly Total Prescriptions Volume Data Comparing Addyi vs Vyleesi in the US. Sept 2022–March 2026

SOURCE Sprout Pharmaceuticals