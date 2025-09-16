With Over Two Decades of Brand-Building Expertise, Riccio Strengthens Agency's Vision for Growth

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, a full-service public relations and brand marketing agency, announced today the appointment of seasoned communications and marketing executive Cindy Riccio as Chief Growth Officer. Bringing over 20 years of award-winning in-house and agency leadership, Riccio will drive Konnect's growth strategy, advancing marketing initiatives while elevating its market position and visibility. She will work alongside agency Founder and CEO, Sabina Gault, and President, Amanda Bialek.

Cindy Riccio Joins Konnect Agency as Chief Growth Officer

Prior to joining Konnect Agency, Riccio founded and grew CRC, Cindy Riccio Communications, before joining forces with 360PR+ in 2022 to serve on the executive leadership team and expand the consumer lifestyle portfolio with new accounts including Edrington's The Glenrothes Scotch Whisky, Marchon Eyewear, BIC's Inkbox and Bodymark semipermanent tattoos, Zotos Professional for Better Natured Hair Color and Chicco Feeding & Soothing products. Prior to CRC, Riccio served as a trusted C-Suite advisor as VP of PR at Hanesbrands for Hanes and Champion and at L'Oreal for Matrix Professional Haircare.

"Having founded and scaled her own agency and bringing experience from the brand side, Cindy brings a holistic perspective that will unlock new opportunities for our clients and our team," said Sabina Gault, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Konnect Agency. "As we continue to expand, her vision and momentum will be invaluable in driving bold moves and shaping what's ahead."

"As an entrepreneur at heart, I knew the vision, energy, and positivity of the executive leadership team at Konnect Agency was the natural next step for me," said Cindy Riccio, Chief Growth Officer at Konnect Agency. "I see tremendous opportunity to accelerate our presence on the East Coast, amplify awareness on a larger stage, and showcase the incredible clients, leadership and talent that define Konnect Agency."

Konnect Agency offers dynamic public relations programs, strategic planning, data-driven campaign roadmaps, influencer relations and social media strategy. With a coast-to-coast presence, Konnect Agency has built a global presence for domestic and international brands in the CPG, franchise, lifestyle, children, and health/wellness categories.

About Konnect Agency

Konnect Agency is an award-winning, leading independent full-service integrated public relations agency recognized for its creative and strategic campaigns for trusted global brands and innovative challengers. With headquarters in Los Angeles and offices in New York, Chicago, Oklahoma City, and Denver, the agency was founded in 2009 and works with leading brands in the food and beverage, franchise, family, and lifestyle industries such as Kraft Natural Cheese, Maple Hill, Hint, Casa Azul, Fogo de Chão, Woodhouse Spas, Lightbridge Academy, and more. Konnect Agency is a certified women-owned business (WBENC). Visit Konnect Agency for more information. Follow Konnect Agency on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

