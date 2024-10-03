Cinesteam® Helps Caregivers Support Breast Cancer Patients

The Secondary Dressing Ameliorates Unwanted Smells and Maintains a Positive Olfactory Environment for Patients and Caregivers During Recovery and Healing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breast cancer can lead to the development of fungating breast wounds (FBW) in as much as 5% of cases. These external wounds can develop severe malodors — that is, the development of unpleasant smells due to malignant cells that infiltrate the skin and cause infection. When foul odors develop, they can strain emotions, encourage isolation, and even make the job of a caregiver more taxing.

Cinesteam® is a secondary dressing designed to mask wound malodors. The medical device goes on top of a primary dressing. This close proximity gives its cinnamon powder component a chance to adsorb unwanted VOCs from a wound, replacing it with a pleasant alternative.

While this is helpful in any situation where a malodorous wound is an issue, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month around the globe. This makes it a perfect time to consider Cinesteam®'s specific ability to help women manage FBWs along with the cancer itself.

"As caregivers navigate the complications of breast cancer, it's important that they have the tools for what should be easily addressable complications, such as wound malodor," says Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care. "Cinesteam® is a medical device designed to keep malodors out of the equation during recovery."

There are many complications that arise during breast cancer treatment, and caregivers should be empowered to address these if and when they become a concern. Malodors are an often-overlooked issue that should never come between a patient and their caregiver. Cinesteam® makes it possible to maintain a comfortable environment where patients can heal in peace, and their caregivers can maintain close proximity without dealing with malodorous conditions in the process.

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr. André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively masks unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com.

