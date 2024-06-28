Cinesteam Improves Quality of Life for Caregivers and Patients Managing Malodorous Wounds

Wound Malodors Are a Common, Underserved Area of Patient Care. Cinesteam's Breakthrough Secondary Dressing Effectively Adsorbs Unwanted Smells.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient quality of life is an important part of long-term care. However, the quality of life for their caregivers is one area that is often unaddressed. Cinesteam's secondary dressings are a practical solution that can improve a caregiving environment, easing physical discomfort and psychological distress by removing strong unwanted smells stemming from chronic or infected wounds.

The Journal of Pain and Symptom Management reports that as much as 30% of family caregivers experience significant psychological distress while tending to a cancer patient in a long-term care setting. Other reports find that 40% of caregivers deal with serious conditions, such as mood swings, depression, and resentment while tending to a patient's needs. Certain situations can also lead to physical exhaustion, a weakened immune system, and the development of a caregiver's own chronic health conditions.

The takeaway here is that caregivers go through a lot as they care for their patients, and it is important to invest in maintaining a peaceful and conducive environment, not just for a patient to recover in but for their caregivers to operate within, as well. This is a major benefit of Cinesteam's odor-control secondary dressing.

"Cinesteam is the first natural-based dressing to manage and reduce bad smells from malodorous wounds," explains Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care. "It effectively masks smells by adsorbing unwanted odors and replacing them with its own pleasant smells. This improves quality of life, not just for patients but the people around them — including caregivers."

Cinesteam's unique concept was initially developed by the head of the wound cancer unit at Curie Institut in Paris. The elegant solution utilizes cinnamon (which is scientifically proven to be a superior odor-control agent) to control ongoing smells from fungating, chronic or infected wounds. It puts caregivers back in control of a patient care environment, helping them restore quality of life for their charges and making their own jobs easier, as well. This eases pressure, reduces stress, and helps caregivers stay capable and focused on executing their tasks at a high level.

About Cinesteam®:

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr. André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively masks unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com.

Media Contact:

Clémence DESJARDIN, PhD

Business Development Manager

55 rue de Turbigo – 75003 Paris – France

Tel : +33 (0) 1 86 22 02 22

Mob: +33 (0) 6 63 04 32 77

Fax : +33 (0)1 73 79 35 54

email : [email protected]

SOURCE Cinesteam