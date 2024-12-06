Cinesteam® Is Addressing Malodors From Diabetic Foot Ulcers

In a Month Focused on Diabetes Awareness, the Health Brand's Secondary Dressing Is Helping to Provide Comprehensive Quality of Life for Patients With DFUs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thursday, November 14th, was World Diabetes Day. The team at Cinesteam® are passionate supporters of the community managing diabetes. They are committed to helping manage diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), especially in North America, where the condition is highest. Cinesteam®'s odor-control secondary dressings can be a key tool in maintaining patient quality of life.

According to WHO and the Pan American Health Organization, World Diabetes Day offers "an opportunity to raise awareness about the impact of diabetes on people's health and to highlight the opportunities to strengthen the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diabetes."

The healthcare partnership adds that this year's theme is "Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps" and that this puts an emphasis on "reducing the risk of diabetes and ensuring that all people diagnosed with diabetes have access to equitable, comprehensive, affordable, and quality treatment and care." One part of that care is the prevention and treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, open sores that can develop on the bottom of the foot and take a long time to heal.

Studies have found that 19-34% of those managing diabetes will develop a diabetic foot ulcer at some point in their life. Once that happens, further complications can exacerbate the situation. For instance, over half of all ulcers develop infections that can damage feet, while one in five of those infections result in amputations. Infections can also lead to osteomyelitis (bone or bone marrow inflammation) in an additional 20% of individuals.

Cinesteam® is committed to proper care of DFUs, especially in an easily overlooked area of quality treatment and care: odor management.

"With so many other potential complications, it's easy to forget that malodor is a common complication with diabetic foot ulcers, as well," explained Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care and a member of the Cinesteam® team. "Our secondary dressings can help patients manage these unwanted smells, improving their quality of life and helping them avoid discomfort and social isolation due to embarrassment."

In a month where all eyes are on diabetes awareness, it's important to be comprehensive in that observation. Diabetes can lead to diabetic foot ulcers, and those ulcers can further degrade patient quality of life through malodors caused by infections. Cinesteam® is helping provide comprehensive treatment through odor management that can serve as a welcome addition to a patient's other diabetes treatment needs.

About Cinesteam®:

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr. André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively masks unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com.

Media Contact:

Clémence DESJARDIN, PhD

Business Development Manager

55 rue de Turbigo – 75003 Paris – France

Tel : +33 (0) 1 86 22 02 22

Mob: +33 (0) 6 63 04 32 77

Fax : +33 (0)1 73 79 35 54

email : [email protected]

SOURCE Cinesteam