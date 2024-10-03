Cinesteam® Is Supporting Women Healing From Breast Cancer Treatment

The Secondary Dressing's Adsorbent Cinnamon Properties Facilitate Comfortable Environments for Patients Healing From Breast Cancer Surgery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: a global initiative to shed light on the millions of women around the world managing a breast cancer diagnosis (there will be 360,000 new cases this year alone). In addition, many of these individuals must manage malodors generated by fungating breast wounds (FBW). Cinesteam® is committed to helping build awareness around this important medical condition and the treatment of its odor-related side effects.

"This is a struggle that is near to our hearts," says Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care. "We want to help women around the world successfully manage a diagnosis — not just through access to proper medical treatment, but with the right tools to manage complications, such as odors from a breast malignant wound. That's where Cinesteam® dressings can help."

When an FBW forms, it can create malodors. These unpleasant smells add an extra degree of stress and discomfort to an already difficult situation.

"Malodorous wounds develop from things like necrotic tissue, fungating wounds, and bacteria in the wound bed," Desjardin explains. "The unpleasant odor can add an unwanted complication to an already stressful scenario. It can isolate patients and negatively impact both themselves and their caregivers."

As a solution, Desjardin and his team have developed Cinesteam®. The secondary dressing is a medical device that goes over a primary dressing. (It doesn't come in contact with the wound itself.) The innovative tool includes an absorbent core and, critically, an adsorbent sachet filled with cinnamon powder. This effectively removes the VOCs emanating from the nearby wound site, replacing them with its own iconically pleasant smell.

Dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis is never easy. When a FBW develops, that process can be even more difficult. Managing the complications of wound malodors only exacerbates the emotional and environmental factors of the healing process. Cinesteam® is an easy, accessible solution that helps patients maintain peace and quality of life, even as they heal from essential surgeries and strive to recover their health.

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr. André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively masks unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com.

