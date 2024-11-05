Cinesteam® Secondary Dressings Are Adding "Life to Years"

A Recent Case Study Demonstrates the Importance of Patient Quality of Life

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing symptoms is a critical part of patient care. Cinesteam®'s innovative odor-control dressing uses a unique application of cinnamon as a secondary dressing to adsorb unwanted malodors from wounds. The result is greater comfort and confidence for patients, which adds life to years.

"Everyone likes to focus on extending life," said Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care and a member of the Cinesteam® team. "However, you don't just want to add years to life. You also want to add life to years."

The case study of Brenda (pseudonym) is a perfect example of this concept in action and a fitting one coming on the heels of breast cancer awareness month. The 83-year-old patient had managed a fungating and malodorous breast tumor (with limited success) for nine months before beginning to use Cinesteam®'s odor-control dressings. Her malignant wound created acute distress through excessive exudate and malodor.

She and her caregivers had used activated charcoal to attempt to reduce the unwanted odor. A week after shifting to Cinesteam®'s cinnamon dressing, Brenda reported a reduction in malodor. Consequentially, her mood improved, and her embarrassment diminished.

For Brenda, the key improvement in addressing wound malodor was greater quality of life. To put it another way, the decision to shift to Cinesteam®'s dressing came from a desire to add life to years, not vice versa. As the case study reported, "It is important to remember that what is best for the wound might not necessarily be what is best for the patient and their quality of life." For Brenda, it was necessary to take additional steps along with caring for her wound to improve her quality of life. The result was a more positive experience as she navigated the wound management process.

About Cinesteam®:

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr. André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively masks unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com.

