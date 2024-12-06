Cinesteam® Shines a Light on Worldwide Pressure Injury Prevention and Awareness Day

While the Health Brand Helps Manage Malodors From Pressure Injuries, Its Team Supports Public Education to Eliminate These Wounds From Forming in the First Place.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressure injuries are common and often left out of the larger healthcare conversation. Worldwide Pressure Injury Prevention and Awareness Day helps bring attention to this overlooked area of the medical landscape. Cinesteam® also supports spreading awareness of this common medical complication and promoting solutions to pressure injuries.

November 21st is Worldwide Pressure Injury Prevention and Awareness Day. The lengthy title is often reduced to "Stop the Pressure Day." Both names refer to an initiative by the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) to draw attention to pressure injury prevention. with this annual international awareness event is "to increase national awareness for pressure injury prevention and to educate the public on this topic." The day targets both healthcare professionals and the larger public. It is also a day that health brand Cinesteam® fully supports.

"Pressure ulcers are extremely common and require greater education, both in the healthcare sector and with the wider public," said Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care and a member of the Cinesteam® team. "Cinesteam® regularly helps patients with pressure ulcers manage malodors related to their wounds. Through these interactions, we've found that this is an area where awareness and prevention can make a major difference in reducing patient suffering and discomfort."

While prevention is ideal, when pressure injuries and ulcers do form or develop infections, as is often the case, Cinesteam®'s secondary dressings are an industry-leading way to manage the resulting malodors. The cinnamon-filled sachets are formulated to adsorb VOCs emanating from a wound bed, replacing them with their own pleasant smell.

Cinesteam®'s odor-control dressings are an effective way to treat the unwanted odors associated with pressure injuries. However, Desjardin and his team would rather see people prevent these avoidable injuries from forming in the first place. That's where NPIAP's efforts and Worldwide Pressure Injury Prevention and Awareness Day are making a difference.

About Cinesteam®:

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr. André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively masks unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com.

Media Contact:

Clémence DESJARDIN, PhD

Business Development Manager

55 rue de Turbigo – 75003 Paris – France

Tel: +33 (0) 1 86 22 02 22

Mob: +33 (0) 6 63 04 32 77

Fax: +33 (0)1 73 79 35 54

email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cinesteam