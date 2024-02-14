Cinesteam Uses the Wisdom of the Past to Deal With Malodorous Smells

Cinnamon Was "Once More Valuable Than Gold." Now, Cinesteam® Is Using The Spice's Unique Properties to Enhance Patient Care

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnamon has a long and rich reputation as a global spice. It has been recognized for its remedial properties, in particular, for millennia. In the modern era, this concept persists, with studies revealing that cinnamon can help as an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory agent, antimicrobial tool, and more. The spice also has unique physical and chemical properties that allow it to adsorb unpleasant smells — which is the inspiration for its use in Cinesteam®'s revolutionary medical device for managing wound malodors.

Across the ancient world, cinnamon was widely recognized as a multi-faceted spice, and its prowess as a medicinal and olfactory agent were both well-known. Encyclopedia Britannica describes it as "once more valuable than gold." Cinnamon is mentioned in the Book of Exodus in the Bible. Penn State adds that it is also included in the ancient Egyptian text called the Ebers Papyrus. McCormick Science Institute explains that the ancient Romans used it in healing plasters and poultices due to its health properties.

Cinnamon's history as a medicinal tool may go back to ancient times, but it remains firmly in the mix as a natural health solution in the 21st century, as well. This is what led the team at Cinesteam® to utilize it in their innovative secondary dressing.

"Our goal with Cinesteam® is to improve the quality of life of patients affected by malodorous wounds," explains Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care. "To do so, we looked to past wisdom to glean what we could from the healers who came before us."

Desjardin adds that the development team tested a variety of natural substances, such as pepper, coffee, cloves, and turmeric, before settling on cinnamon due to its uniquely adsorbent physical and chemical properties — and its iconically pleasant smell. The result was a secondary dressing (i.e., one that goes on top of the primary dressing) that uses cinnamon's natural capabilities to adsorb wound malodors. This makes patient environments more tolerable and restores a higher quality of life to those managing chronic wounds and other long-term medical conditions that are accompanied by unpleasant or unwanted smells.

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively eliminates unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use.

