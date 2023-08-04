Cineverse Acquires Acclaimed Body-Swap Thriller 'Devils' Following Fantasia Festival Premiere; Set for Fall Release on SCREAMBOX

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse announced today that the Company has acquired all North American rights to the body-swap psychological thriller Devils following its Fantasia Film Festival premiere, where it has been nominated for the New Flesh Competition for Best First Feature. The Company plans to release the film this fall on its horror streaming service SCREAMBOX, which is powered by Bloody Disgusting.

The gripping psychological thriller, written and directed by Kim Jae-hoon, blurs revenge and morality where an unwavering detective takes on a serial killer. The feature debut of Jae-hoon has already captivated viewers at Fantasia with its intense narrative and outstanding performances as it delves into the dark world of serial killers and the unyielding pursuit of justice.

Nightmarish Conjurings says "channeling knife-twists of psychological terror reminiscent of Old Boy, Devils is a must-see for horror fans" and mentions "this intense body-swap movie will leave you guessing until the very end."

But Why Tho? Says Devils is "smartly designed to drive a tension-filled spike through the narrative with large swings, violence, chaos, and manipulation" while Dread Central says "a deranged body swap thriller with bite, Devils easily reminds audiences of why South Korea is home to some of the best hybrid horror cinema around."

Devils follows the story of Jae-hwan, a determined homicide detective assigned to take down a ring of serial killers terrorizing the city. The case becomes deeply personal for him as one of the victims is his own brother-in-law. When the detective and the murderer finally collide, an unexpected turn of events leaves Jae-hwan waking up in the hospital - trapped in the body of the very killer he sought to apprehend. With the clock ticking, Jae-hwan must bring the murderer to justice while saving his family from imminent danger.

The film stars Oh Dae-hwan and Jang Dong-yoon with Cho Il-hyung and Kim Sang-yoon as Executive Producers and Gu Sung-mok as Producer.

Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting/Cineverse said, "Screambox fans are going to go nuts for Kim Jae-hoon's psychological thriller. The film's suspense and psychological intensity are reminiscent of the classic thriller Face/Off infused with a horror twist and gory brutality."

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Director of Acquisitions, on behalf of Cineverse and Youngjoo SUH, CEO of sales company FINECUT on behalf of the film.

SCREAMBOX features a broad mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike. The service is refreshed monthly with content from the Company's extensive genre library with films and episodes delivering every type of terror imaginable -- Supernatural, Slashers, Zombies and more. SCREAMBOX currently features classic horror films like Slumber Party Massacre and the original House on Haunted Hill, the blockbuster indie horror films The Outwaters and Terrifier 2 as well as horror series such as "The Island" and "Master of Horror." SCREAMBOX recently acquired the docuseries "RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop" and the documentary film Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story. SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast, Cox and screambox.com.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com .

For additional information, please contact:

For Media

The Lippin Group for Cineverse

[email protected]

For Investors

Julie Milstead

424-281-5411

[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.