Cineverse and Its Proprietary Matchpoint Technology Earn Industry Honors for Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company, is wrapping the summer by earning industry recognition by Next TV and the Digital Entertainment Group (DEG).

The 4th Annual EnTech Awards

Taking place on October 1 in Los Angeles, DEG's EnTech Awards are chosen by a distinguished judging panel comprised of a cross-section of leaders representing entertainment technology. Among other factors, the judging panel based its decision on the candidates' contribution to a key goal or priority within the technology and operations function.

Cineverse's Matchpoint™ suite has been chosen as a finalist in the Technology Innovation in Content Delivery (B to B) category, which honors an individual or a team for identifying a problem within the media and entertainment supply chain and creating a novel solution, such as an engineering lab, infrastructure, or product.

The Next TV Innovation Award

The Next TV Innovation Awards recognizes content makers, technologists, and executives who drive the industry forward.

Last week at the Next TV Summit on September 10 in New York City, Cineverse was the 2024 recipient of the Innovation Award, with company CTO and COO Tony Huidor on hand at the summit to accept the award and also speak on a panel entitled "New Adventures in Content Bundling."

"Six years ago, we set out to redefine the role of a modern distribution company. We built what we now call Matchpoint, and we are thankful to our industry for acknowledging Cineverse and the spirit of innovation we have achieved," said Huidor. "Matchpoint first started out as just an idea, it now powers our entire streaming business and touches every corner of our company. Instead of building a business that is dependent on vendors, we have pivoted and built a company around technology that services the needs of the business. This has allowed us to solve the challenges of operating dozens of streaming services in a rapidly evolving industry that has largely ignored industry standards."

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse.com .

Press Contacts:

For Media

The Lippin Group for Cineverse, [email protected]

For Investors

Julie Milstead, [email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.