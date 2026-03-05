Cineverse Brings Happy Little Trees (or Glückliche Kleine Bäume) to Samsung TV Plus Germany with 'The Bob Ross Channel auf Deutsch'

More than 400 Episodes - Including New "The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season" - Available to be Streamed in German for the First Time

LOS ANGELES and NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), an innovative entertainment technology company and studio, have announced the launch of The Bob Ross Channel on Samsung TV Plus Germany. Now available to be streamed in German for the first time, The Bob Ross Channel auf Deutsch can be seen by fans via Samsung's free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform.

The Bob Ross Channel, a Cineverse partnership with Bob Ross Inc. and American Public Television since April 2020, is one of the most popular FAST channels in the U.S. It provides fans new and old with a nonstop feed of more than 400 episodes of iconic instructional painting show "The Joy of Painting," which has a large and dedicated fan base in Germany, where it aired on television for decades.

The channel will also include the new 13-episode series, "The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season." In the 2025 series, certified Bob Ross instructor Nicholas Hankins completes Ross' final paintings, continuing his legacy and inspiring artists around the world.

"By bringing The Bob Ross Channel to fans in new regions around the world, and localizing this iconic programming in German, we are taking a big step forward as an international FAST distributor," said Alexandra Viglione, Cineverse Vice President, Partnerships. "Samsung TV Plus has been a wonderful partner, from the U.S. to Australia, and we look forward to exploring other markets for our channels in the future."

"It's such a pleasure to share more of Bob Ross with his dedicated friends and fans in Germany," says Bob Ross Inc. President Joan Kowalski. "I only wish he was here to see how loved he is."

The channel's distribution is powered by Matchpoint® , Cineverse's award-winning, AI-powered, automated media supply chain that transforms how media and entertainment companies manage and deliver streaming video assets.

