Cineverse Announces Start of Production for Australian Horror Flick Wolf Creek Legacy

The third installment of the international hit horror franchise Wolf Creek sees the return of the menacing Mick Taylor

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), an entertainment technology company and studio, and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, have today announced the start of production in South Australia on the third feature film instalment of the worldwide hit horror franchise Wolf Creek - with John Jarratt returning as the menacing Mick Taylor.

First-look image of John Jarratt in Wolf Creek: Legacy (Photo credit: Ian Routledge)

As previously announced, Cineverse has exclusive North American distribution rights to the film, and is planning a wide theatrical release. The first two films of the franchise have grossed more than $35 million globally at theaters according to Box Office Mojo.

Wolf Creek Legacy centres around an American family on a dream trip to the Australian outback, who soon draw the attention of serial killing pig-shooter Mick Taylor. A hellish nightmare ensues as the couple's two children escape only to be hunted by the infamous killer.

The third installment sees Jarratt reunited with the creator of the iconic franchise and its original director, Greg McLean (Rogue, The Belko Experiment, Jungle), who is producing this new project alongside Kristian Moliere (The Babadook), Bianca Martino (The Darkness) and Jeremy Bolt (Resident Evil, Death Race). South Australian Sean Lahiff (Carnifex) directs the new feature, with a script by Duncan Samarasinghe.

Joining Jarratt in the cast is Ditch Davey (Spartacus, War Machine), Laura Gordon (Late Night with the Devil, Undertow), Stacy Clausen (Leviticus,The Mosquito Bowl), Charli Penton (Neighbours, Insidious: The Bleeding World), Anni Finsterer (Sweet Country, The Gloaming), Meg Fraser (Barons, Welcome Back To My Channel), Carlos Sanson Jnr (Bump, Primitive War), Maria Thattil (Empire City, Mother and Son), Connor Pullinger (The Hunting, Treasure & Dirt) and in his first acting role, Michael Teng, best known as one of the 'Travel Guides' in the popular Australian television series.

"Greg, Sean, Duncan and the whole team are creating a film that Wolf Creek fans will find delightfully disturbing, and we can't wait to see John Jarratt back on the big screen as the sadistic bushman killer Mick Taylor," said Cineverse Chief Motion Pictures Officer Yolanda Macias. "We couldn't be happier to be a part of this Legacy – the latest example of our model of acquiring proven, IP-based franchise films and releasing them cost-effectively through our owned technology and media infrastructure."

Crew for the film include Production Designer Jonah Booth-Remmers (Treasure & Dirt, Thou Shalt Not Steal) Director of Photography Geoff Hall (Red Dog,The Correspondent, Chopper), Hair and Make Up Designer Rebecca Buratto (Leviticus, Bring Her Back), Prosthetics Designer Larry van Duynhoven (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Bring Her Back) and Costume Designer Theo Benton (Limbo, The Last King of the Cross).

Australia's most well-known and successful horror franchise, Wolf Creek was first released in 2005 after premiering at Sundance Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival and dubbed by Quentin Tarantino as "the scariest Australian movie ever made". Its sequel premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2013 and was followed by two spin-off television series made for Australian streamer Stan and seen worldwide.

Producer Greg McLean said: "We're thrilled to be bringing Aussie horror icon Mick Taylor back to the screen. As the creator of Wolf Creek, I can't wait for audiences to experience the next chapter of this franchise—bigger, darker, and more relentless than ever.

"With director Sean Lahiff at the helm, a powerhouse cast led by the legendary John Jarratt and an incredible crew behind us, we're ready to unleash the Outback's deadliest killer on the world once again. Mick's back… and the hunt is on."

The film is Executive Produced by Laura Rister, Tom McLeod, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Calum Gray, Max Pirkis, Cory Todd Hughes, Adrian Speckert and Kelly Rogers.

McLean and Martino's Emu Creek Pictures produce in association with Moliere's Triptych Pictures, with production partners, Esme Grace, South Australian Film Corporation, Head Gear Films and Metrol Technology, JB Pictures and So It Goes Entertainment.

The film will be produced and filmed in South Australia. Worldwide sales by Architect. Icon Film Distribution has secured UK and Ireland rights, with Rialto Distribution securing Australian and New Zealand rights.

