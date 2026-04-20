Cineverse Announces Matchpoint Hex™ - the Entertainment Industry's First System to Classify the Human Experience Power Next-Generation Search & Discovery, Content Programming and Contextual Advertising

Hex Serves as an Advanced Intelligence Layer to Power the Entire Matchpoint Technology Platform including the Recently Acquired IndiCue, Leverage Proprietary Metadata, and Serve as the Foundation for an Expansive Framework for Agentic AI

LOS ANGELES and LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), an entertainment technology company and studio, today unveiled Matchpoint Hex™, a groundbreaking advanced intelligence layer for film and television that encapsulates the full Human Experience. Hex transforms how media content is classified, discovered and monetized. This was announced today at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Leveraging the company's extensive proprietary dataset Hex Origin™ (formerly known as cineCore), Hex sits above Cineverse's entire Matchpoint® digital supply chain platform. It combines the full portfolio of Cineverse Technology Group's product offerings – including the recently acquired IndiCue – to create a foundation upon which the company will build an expansive, unified agentic AI framework.

Hex is poised to power the next generation of media discovery, automated content programming, and emotion & sentiment aware contextual advertising.

It untaps these capabilities by establishing an advanced category of metadata for film and television that can be accessed via the Hex Origin MCP server.

Using a proprietary taxonomy called the Human Experience Classification System (HECS), Hex organizes the full spectrum of human experience into a structured hierarchy of emotions, feelings, moods, and vibes -- encoding the emotional composition of movies and television into a highly structured, machine-readable format.

This creates a unique computational language that establishes the critical foundation required for agentic AI.

By transforming unstructured contextual metadata into a computable intelligence layer, Hex allows media platforms, streaming services and advertisers to understand content in terms of "how it feels" -- not simply what it is about.

"Initially developed as a key component of our award-winning Search & Discovery tool, cineSearch, this emotional intelligence layer is now being applied across all of our technology offerings," said Cineverse President of Technology & Chief Product Officer Tony Huidor. "Hex effectively unlocks entirely new agentic AI-based capabilities for the entertainment industry, including emotionally aware content discovery, contextual advertising alignment, AI-driven programming, and more. These advanced capabilities position Matchpoint several years ahead of our competitors."

Matchpoint Hex – Unifies Matchpoint's Technologies for a Competitive Advantage

This new technology will be integrated seamlessly across the entire Matchpoint® platform, Cineverse's cloud-native digital supply chain used by studios, streaming services, distributors and FAST channel operators. With Hex, Cineverse's entire technology portfolio – from Matchpoint Dispatch, Blueprint, Insights and IndiCue, to the C360 ad tech platform, to cineSearch and its underlying set of behavioral metadata – can now be unified on a foundational level through agent-to-agent communication (A2A).

As the streaming ecosystem continues to expand, the ability to organize and understand massive content libraries has become one of the industry's most critical infrastructure challenges. Hex represents a significant competitive advantage for the Matchpoint platform. Because the system leverages a proprietary taxonomy, large-scale contextual metadata ingestion, classification pipelines and vector intelligence infrastructure, the resulting dataset unlocks increasing value as more titles are processed through the system.

Over time, this creates a powerful data network effect that strengthens Matchpoint's role as a core infrastructure provider to studios, distributors and streaming platforms. By embedding this capability directly into the entire Matchpoint product suite, Cineverse positions itself at the center of the emerging AI-powered media infrastructure stack.

"Hex represents a generational leap in how film and television content can be understood by machines – and creates a highly defensible, proprietary technology moat. For decades, the entertainment industry has relied on inadequate legacy metadata systems which describe content by genre, cast or plot that can't provide insights into the emotional composition of film and television content. By structuring the full spectrum of human emotion into a computable framework, we're creating a powerful long-term advantage for Matchpoint," said Huidor. "As our proprietary emotional metadata graph grows, it becomes increasingly difficult to replicate. This positions Matchpoint with a clear lead not just as an automated media delivery platform, but as the core intelligence platform for Hollywood's rapidly evolving streaming era."

For more information, please visit https://matchpoint.tv/hex.

About Matchpoint®

Matchpoint® is an award-winning, AI-powered, automated media supply chain that transforms how media and entertainment companies manage and deliver streaming video assets. It was developed to address the challenges facing studios and content owners due to rising costs, complexity, and scale, by replacing manual, labor-intensive workflows with an intelligent, end-to-end system that works across hundreds of global FAST, AVOD, SVOD and CTV platforms via the product suite – Dispatch (content onboarding and delivery), Blueprint (app building), and Insights (analytics) – which provides real-time control, transparency, scalability, and operational efficiency. With the recent additions of Giant Worldwide and IndiCue, Matchpoint uniquely combines automation, enterprise-level execution, and advertising technology – going beyond traditional infrastructure to provide enhanced monetization, real-time content optimization, and high-volume distribution.

About Cineverse Technology Group

Cineverse develops proprietary technology that powers the future of entertainment, leveraging the Company's position as a pioneer in the video streaming industry along with the industry-leading strength of its development team in India. This team has dedicated years building and refining technology solutions that have pioneered streaming content management and distribution while leaning into advances in AI to set the company apart from the competition. This includes the award-winning media supply chain platform Matchpoint®; the AI-powered search and discovery tool for film and television, cineSearch; Hex Origin™, a dataset of more than two million titles, including extensive proprietary AI-generated film and TV metadata; and the C360 programmatic audience network and ad-tech platform that provides brands the opportunity to target and reach key fandoms wherever they are.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® – a growing tech ecosystem powered by AI and designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

Contacts

For Media, The Lippin Group for Cineverse

[email protected]

For Investors, Julie Milstead

[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.